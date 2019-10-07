Vote now for the Week 5 high school football Athlete of the Week in the Olympia area

SHARE COPY LINK

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school football Athlete of the Week contest.

We will close the polls and name winners at noon on Wednesday. You can read about each candidate and their stats for the week below.

THE CANDIDATES

Carson Amendt, Yelm: Tornados running back rushed 19 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns in Yelm’s 49-20 win against 3A SSC rival Capital in Olympia.

Jaiyden Camoza, W.F. West: Rushed 13 times for 191 yards and two touchdowns in No. 8 W.F. West’s 66-7 win over Black Hills.

Max Taylor, W.F. West: Had five catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns in No. 8 W.F. West’s 66-7 win over Black Hills. Also had two interceptions on defense (one pick-six) and 64 returning yards.

Turner Allen, Tumwater: Had one reception for 35 yards and a touchdown in No. 1 Tumwater’s 64-6 win over 2A EvCo foe Rochester. Also had one 51-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Clayton Grady, Capital: Had 33 carries for 141 yards in the Cougars’ 49-20 loss to 3A SSC opponent Yelm.

Brady Klein, Rainier: Had three rushing touchdowns in the Mountaineers’ 41-0 win against 3A GSHL opponent Fort Vancouver.

Athletes are selected based on available stats and nominations. Want to nominate a player in the future? Email Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or find him on Twitter, @manley_tnt.

