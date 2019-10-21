Vote now for the Week 7 high school football Athlete of the Week in the Olympia area

Yelm’s Benjamin Hoffmann scrambles into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. Peninsula played Yelm in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

Vote now for The Olympian’s week seven high school football Athlete of the Week contest. The poll will remain open until Wednesday at noon.

You can read about each athlete and their accomplishments below.

THE CANDIDATES

Ben Hoffman, Yelm: Rushed 13 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns in Tornados’ 31-28 loss to Peninsula in 3A SSC play. Also threw for 93 yards through the air.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Zach Loveless, Black Hills: Rushed 14 times for 205 yards and four touchdowns in 49-28 win over Aberdeen.

Jaylen Clay, Tumwater: Had three interceptions and a rushing touchdown in No. 1 Tumwater’s 34-0 win over No. 5 W.F. West.

Dylan Paine, Tumwater: Rushed 26 times for 194 yards and three touchdowns in No. 1 Tumwater’s 34-0 win over No. 5 W.F. West.

Jaden Gorman, Timberline: Rushed 32 times for 201 yards in 7-6 win over Capital.

Daishaun Nichols, Northwest Christian: Rushed six times for 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns in NW Christian’s 54-0 win over Chief Leschi. Also had a 67-yard punt return.

Cody Vollan, Elma: Completed 7-of-7 passes for 183 yards and four touchdowns in 54-7 win over Tenino.

Darion Brown, River Ridge: Rushed 12 times for 177 yards and four touchdowns in 50-29 win over Washington.

Athletes are selected based on available stats and nominations. Want to nominate a player in the future? Email Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or find him on Twitter, @manley_tnt.