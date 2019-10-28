Vote now for the Week 8 high school football Athlete of the Week in the Olympia area

Yelm’s Benjamin Hoffmann throws under heavy pressure in the first quarter. Peninsula played Yelm in a football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

Voting is now open in The Olympian’s week eight high school football Athlete of the Week contest. The poll will remain open until Wednesday at noon.

You can read about each athlete and their accomplishments below.

THE CANDIDATES

Ben Hoffmann, Yelm: Tornados’ QB completed 7-of-9 passes for 168 yards and four touchdowns in 72-0 win over Shleton.

Adam Dafoe, Timberline: Blazers’ QB completed 11-of-15 passes for 165 yards and four touchdowns in 34-14 win over North Thurston.

Tristan Redman, Capital: Cougars’ quarterback completed 13-of-24 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown in 14-8 win over Central Kitsap.

Cody Whalen, Tumwater: T-Birds QB completed 6-of-10 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in 59-0 win over Black Hills.

LeAndre Gaines, W.F. West: Rushed 14 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns in 49-14 Swamp Cup win over Centralia.

Mike Green, Rainier: Completed 7-of-11 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns in 57-8 win over Morton White-Pass. Also rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Athletes are selected based on available stats and nominations. Want to nominate a player in the future? Email Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or find him on Twitter, @manley_tnt.