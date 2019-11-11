Vote now for the Week 10 high school football Athlete of the Week in the Olympia area

Yelm quarterback Benjamin Hoffmann fires a pass during Friday night’s Class 3A playoff football game against Edmonds-Woodway at Yelm High School on Nov. 8, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s week ten high school football Athlete of the Week contest. The poll will remain open until Wednesday at noon.

You can read about each athlete and their accomplishments below.

THE CANDIDATES

Ben Hoffmann, Yelm: Tornados’ QB completed 14-of-17 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown in 27-17 win over Edmonds-Woodway. Also rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Tristan Redman, Capital: Cougars’ QB completed 16-of-27 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Prairie.

Brody Klein, Rainier: Caught five passes for 91 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 18 times for 113 yards and a touchdown in 28-20 win over Pe Ell/Willapa Valley.

Alfredo Ramirez-Cortes, Olympia: Bears’ running back rushed 20 times for 144 yards and a touchdown in loss to Camas.

Andy Ros, North Thurston: Rams’ running back rushed 14 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns in 49-6 win over Mount Tahoma.

Pailana Hooper, Timberline: Sophomore QB completed 8-of-13 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns in 20-13 win over Wilson.

Dylan Paine, Tumwater: T-Birds running back rushed six times for 105 yards and three touchdowns in 66-13 win over Columbia River.

Athletes are selected based on available stats and nominations. Want to nominate a player in the future? Email Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or find him on Twitter, @manley_tnt.