Tumwater routs Franklin Pierce, 56-7, looks ahead to Archbishop Murphy in state quarterfinals

Tumwater running back Jaylen Clay follows blockers Hunter Baker (16) and Max Henry during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs against Franklin Pierce at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Seven times in its 11 games, Tumwater High School has taken a big enough lead to force a running clock for most of the second half.

In their seven games against Class 2A opposition, the Thunderbirds have outscored the foe a combined 395-40. Only once has a 2A team scored twice in a game with Tumwater and that came after the T-Birds had taken a 66-0 lead.

Friday night provided more of the same as Tumwater crushed visiting Franklin Pierce, 56-7, at Tumwater District Stadium in the first round of the 2A state playoffs. The T-Birds will host Archbishop Murphy, 46-0 winners of its first-round game with North Kitsap, next weekend in the state quarterfinals.

“We’re constantly focused on us. I know it sounds cliched but we concentrate on what we can do to get better and keep working towards that,” said Tumwater coach Bill Beattie of how his team can translate routs of average teams into wins over stronger opponents. “Our measuring stick is ourselves, not other people.”

Coming off a mediocre season, by their standards – 8-2 and a fourth place finish in the Wesco Sky division – the Wildcats are seeded eighth, but there is almost no chance Tumwater will take them lightly.

Six times since 2011 the T-Birds have met Murphy in the state tournament, winning four times but falling to the Wildcats once in the first round and being humbled 48-10 at TDS in Sid Otton’s final game as coach in 2016. Two years ago, Tumwater pulled a low-scoring upset, 10-6, in a semi-final.

“You’ve got to be ready for those guys, but we’re excited about the opportunity,” Beattie said.

Friday night’s win over the Cardinals was all Tumwater right from the outset. On the first possession of the game, the T-Birds went into the end zone three straight fourth down plays, but had the first two called back via penalty before Jaylen Clay raced untouched around right end for a 25-yard touchdown.

A shanked punt on Franklin Pierce’s ensuing possession set Tumwater up with great field position, first and 10 at the Cardinal 38. Quarterback Cody Whalen hit a streaking Danny Goodburn up the left sideline on the first play, good for a 38-yard touchdown and the rout was on.

Tumwater led 49-0 by halftime and the mercy clock began running as soon as the second half started.

Whalen completed 5-of-9 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns – the other went to running back Dylan Paine on a second quarter screen pass.

Paine led Tumwater rushers with 137 yards on 12 carries, including one 74-yard burst.

Ten T-Bird backs contributed to 343 yards of offense on the ground. Hunter Baker was next in total yards behind Paine with 76 on five carries, scoring two touchdowns. Jack Jones, Clay, Turner Allen and Tyler Woods all also scored.

“It’s great to have so many guys to go to, working hand in hand with out line,” said Whalen. “Teams never know what’s coming next.”

Senior quarterback Claudell Quinland was the Cardinals’ best source of offense, passing for 140 yards on a night when Franklin Pierce would rush for only six net yards. But he was 13-for-31 and allowed interceptions by Tumwater’s Gaven Murphy, Ryan Otton and Cooper Wall.

Several dropped balls by team mates early didn’t help Quinland’s percentage.

“Our defense has done a great job all year,” Beattie said. “Our defensive coaches had a great plan tonight and the kids were fantastic executing it. The defensive line creates pressure and then our defensive backs are in great spots. It’s a solid unit.”

Willie Coleman got the lone touchdown for the Cardinals on a one-yard run just after halftime, set up by three consecutive completions by Quinland, his best stretch of the night.

Day and time of next week’s quarterfinal had not been set Friday night. Tumwater knows it will host but Archbishop Murphy, as a visiting team coming from Everett, has input into the exact time of kickoff.

“We’ve got high goals,” said Beattie. “We’ll enjoy the win tonight and get back to work next week.”

BOX SCORE

No. 16 Franklin Pierce 0 0 7 0 - 7

No. 1 Tumwater 21 28 7 0 - 56

T – Jaylen Clay 25 yard run (Vani kick)

T – Danny Goodburn 38 pass from Cody Whalen (Vani kick)

T – Tyler Woods 3 run (Vani kick)

T – Hunter Baker 4 run (Vani kick)

T – Jack Jones 10 run (Vani kick)

T – Dylan Paine 16 pass from Whalen (Vani kick)

T – Turner Allen 3 run (Vani kick)

F – Willie Coleman 1 run (Aaron Hall kick)

T – Baker 15 run (Vani kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING

F – Claudell Quinland 13-31-3-140.

T – Whalen 5-9-1-106.

RUSHING

F – Delaquan Wood 5-28, Coleman 4-2, Quinland 7-(-24).

T – Paine 12-137, Jones 5-30, Clay 5-66, Allen 6-39, Woods 1-3, Baker 5-76, Whalen 1-(-1), Brian Le 3-(-4), Reese Martin 1-(-3), Jaden Humphries 1-9, Gary Garcia 2-0.

RECEIVING

F – Wood 1-1, Angel Contreras 3-41, Daylon Lambert 3-47, Christian Swain 2-20, Aaron Swain 1-3, Dylan Pratt 1-(-2).

T – Goodburn 3-77, Paine 1-16, Allen 1-13.