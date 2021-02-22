Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (Feb. 15 to Feb. 20)

Yelm running back Sean Rowedder (27) celebrates with teammates following his second touchdown of the night during Friday nightÕs football game against the Olympia Bears at Yelm High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Feb. 15 to Feb. 20). Voting will remain open until Wednesday, Feb. 24 at noon.

Want to nominate a student-athlete from the Olympia area in the future? Email TNT preps reporter Jon Manley with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the week. Nominations must be submitted by Sunday at 5 p.m.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Sean Rohwedder, Yelm football: Senior running back carried 21 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns in the Tornados’ 31-7 win over Olympia.

Dontae Owens, River Ridge football: Had a diverse stat line in 42-21 win over Capital. Had 206 total yards: Nine carries for 11 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for a 2-point conversion. He had 35 yards on two receptions, returned two kickoff returns for 60 yards and completed two passes for 20 yards. He also converted five-of-six extra point attempts as the team’s field goal kicker.

Calyne Schmidt, North Thurston volleyball: Senior setter had 17 assists, five kills, two blocks and four digs against Yelm on Tuesday. On Thursday against Timberline, she had 18 assists, five kills, two blocks and two digs.

Hannah Byers, Olympia volleyball: Had 19 kills and a .394 hitting percentage and seven digs in 3-2 win against North Thurston on Tuesday.

Makayla McGilvrey, Tumwater soccer: Junior forward had two goals against Aberdeen on Tuesday and an assist against Rochester on Friday.