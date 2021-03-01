Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (Feb. 22 to Feb. 27)

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Feb. 22 to Feb. 27). Voting will remain open until Wednesday at noon.

Want to nominate a student-athlete from the Olympia area in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the week. Nominations must be submitted by Sunday at 5 p.m.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Mason Juergens, Olympia football: Caught eight passes for 183 yards and a touchdown in Olympia’s 21-14 overtime win over Timberline, including a 97-yard touchdown catch.

Kyler Ronquillo, Yelm football: Receiver had two touchdown catches and 166 total yards in comeback win over River Ridge. On defense, he had three pass deflections.

D.J. Togiola, Timberline football: Defensive end had five tackles, a sack and an interception in 21-14 loss to Olympia.

Brieanna Dell, Tenino soccer: Scored seven goals in two games last week, including career goal No. 100.

Addie Robertson, North Thurston volleyball: Against Capital on Tuesday, had eight kills, two blocks and eight digs. Against Olympia on Thursday, had 12 kills, two blocks and eight digs.

Devyn Oestreich, Capital volleyball: Senior outside hitter had nine kills, two aces and eight digs in 3-0 win over North Thurston on Tuesday.

The poll can be found at the bottom of the category. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening the story in a different web browser, such as Safari or Chrome.