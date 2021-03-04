Tumwater added to Prosser’s schedule after Thunderbirds’ Saturday game canceled

Prosser High School will take on defending 2A state champion Tumwater on Saturday in Prosser. The Olympian file photo

Prosser High School announced on Thursday afternoon that its football team will be playing host to Tumwater High School in a game scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Art Fiker Stadium.

“This game became an opportunity when Tumwater lost a game for this weekend and was looking for a game,” said the news release.

Tumwater is the defending 2A state champion.

“Prosser remains committed to their league opponent, away on Friday night,” the news release continued.

The Mustangs are scheduled to play at Grandview at 7 p.m. Friday.

But that doesn’t mean Prosser players will play two games in 24 hours.

Football players are limited to four quarters of play per week, so mainly Prosser junior varsity players will take on Grandview’s varsity Friday, March 5.

One local athletic director said Prosser will have to do the “quarter dance,” in that someone will be keeping track of what players get into the Friday night game, then see how many quarters those players have left for Saturday’s contest.

One play in any quarter constitutes one of a player’s four quarters.

Prosser will adhere to local and state guidelines for Saturday’s contest, it said in the release.

“Prosser will operate consistently with the DOH guidelines and have restrictions in place for 200 participants, workers, etc. Maximum 200.”