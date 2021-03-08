Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (March 1 to March 6)

Olympia defensive back Alfredo Ramirez Cortes stretches for the goal line as he returns an interception during Friday nightÕs football game against Timberline at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia, Washington, on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Olympia won the game 21-14 in overtime. toverman@theolympian.com

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (March 1 to March 6). Voting will remain open until Wednesday at noon.

Want to nominate a student-athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email Lauren Smith at lsmith@thenewstribune.com with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the week. Nominations must be submitted by Sunday at 5 p.m.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Gabe Downing, Olympia football: Bears’ sophomore quarterback had 258 passing yards and three touchdowns, completing 14 of 18 passing attempts in win over North Thurston.

Darion Brown, River Ridge football: 23 carries, 345 yards (school single game rushing record). Owens, 363 yard.

Sean Rohwedder, Yelm football: In games Wednesday versus Eatonville and Saturday versus Capital, rushed 40 times for 227 yards and six touchdowns (three touchdowns in each game) and had a 2-point conversion.

Max Henry, Tumwater football: Offensive guard paved the way for T-Birds rushing attack in 48-10 road win over Prosser on Saturday.

Hannah Byers, Olympia volleyball: Freshman outside hitter had nine kills and two blocks against Timberline. Against Yelm, had 15 kills, three aces, a block and two digs.

Kayden Perigo, Capital soccer: Freshman forward had a hat trick (three goals) against River Ridge. She had another hat trick against Timberline.