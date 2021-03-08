High School Sports
Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (March 1 to March 6)
Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (March 1 to March 6). Voting will remain open until Wednesday at noon.
Want to nominate a student-athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email Lauren Smith at lsmith@thenewstribune.com with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the week. Nominations must be submitted by Sunday at 5 p.m.
You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.
Gabe Downing, Olympia football: Bears’ sophomore quarterback had 258 passing yards and three touchdowns, completing 14 of 18 passing attempts in win over North Thurston.
Darion Brown, River Ridge football: 23 carries, 345 yards (school single game rushing record). Owens, 363 yard.
Sean Rohwedder, Yelm football: In games Wednesday versus Eatonville and Saturday versus Capital, rushed 40 times for 227 yards and six touchdowns (three touchdowns in each game) and had a 2-point conversion.
Max Henry, Tumwater football: Offensive guard paved the way for T-Birds rushing attack in 48-10 road win over Prosser on Saturday.
Hannah Byers, Olympia volleyball: Freshman outside hitter had nine kills and two blocks against Timberline. Against Yelm, had 15 kills, three aces, a block and two digs.
Kayden Perigo, Capital soccer: Freshman forward had a hat trick (three goals) against River Ridge. She had another hat trick against Timberline.
