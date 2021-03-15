Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (March 8-13)

Tumwater tight end Austin Terry pulls in a pass in front of Franklin Pierce defensive back Aaron Swain during Friday night’s opening round game of the 2A state football playoffs at Tumwater District Stadium on Nov. 15, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week poll (March 8-13). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Read about the candidates and their accomplishments below:

Bryce Cerkowniak, Yelm XC: Tornados senior ran a season-best 15:44.7 at Timberline, which is the top boys time in Thurston County this spring.

Gabe Downing, Olympia football: Bears sophomore quarterback finished 20-of-28 passing for 350 yards and four TDs in 40-7 win over rival Capital in the Spaghetti Bowl.

Claire Fleckenstein, Olympia soccer: Bears senior tallied five goals and seven assists last week.

Aubrey Harrington, Capital XC: Cougars junior hasn’t lost a race this spring, and ran a season-best 20:31 at North Thurston.

Claire Kondrat, Pope John Paul II XC: Eagles junior ran a personal-best 19:09 at a 1B SeaTac League meet, which is the top girls time in Thurston County this spring.

Devyn Oestreich, Capital volleyball: Cougars senior posted a season-high 23 kills, 18 digs and two blocks in a 3-1 win over rival Olympia.

Alfredo Ramirez, Olympia football: Bears senior hauled in seven catches for 184 yards and two TDs — he finished with 209 total yards — in a 40-7 win over rival Capital in the Spaghetti Bowl. Also logged an interception.

Katelyn Rigg, Olympia soccer: Bears junior has scored eight goals in the past week-and-a-half.

Austin Terry, Tumwater football: T-Birds’ junior tight end hauled in five catches for 62 yards and a TD in a 41-0 shutout of W.F. West. Also tallied two sacks, two tackles and a blocked punt at defensive end for undefeated Tumwater.

Ainsley Wall, Tumwater soccer: T-Birds’ junior paces defense that has allowed one goal this season. Tallied two goals in Tumwater’s 2A EvCo title win over W.F. West.