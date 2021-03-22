High School Sports
Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (March 15-20)
Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (March 15-20). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.
Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.
You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.
Turner Allen, Tumwater football: Collected 201 yards and three TDs on 24 carries for the undefeated T-Birds in a season-ending win over Steilacoom. Also recorded an interception in the end zone for a touchback.
Junior Babber, Northwest Christian football: Tallied 120 rushing yards and three TDs in a loss to Taholah.
Ethan Coleman, Olympia XC: Won the 3A SSC meet title in 16:03.5, topping the runner-up finisher by more than 20 seconds.
Gabe Downing, Olympia football: Completed 16-of-35 passes for 187 yards and two TDs in a season-ending win over River Ridge.
Aubrey Harrington, Capital XC: Won the 3A SSC meet title in 21:08.4, nearly two minutes ahead of the runner-up finisher. Capital won the team title and had the top three finishers.
Brayden Platt, Yelm football: Tallied 140 yards and two TDs on 13 carries in a win over North Thurston. Yelm finished its season as the undefeated 3A SSC champions.
Cooper Wall, Tumwater football: Defensive lineman recorded a momentum-shifting interception return for a TD for the undefeated T-Birds in a season-ending win over Steilacoom. Tumwater’s defense recorded three shutouts this season.
Cody Whalen, Tumwater football: Completed 11-of-18 passes for 121 yards and a TD, and added another 77 yards and a TD on nine carries for the undefeated T-Birds in a season-ending win over Steilacoom.
Eva Wirth, Olympia soccer: Goalkeeper recorded seven saves in a tie against undefeated defending 4A state champion Puyallup, and another six saves in a win over Eatonville. Had seven shutouts for the 9-1-1 Bears this season.
