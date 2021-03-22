Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (March 15-20)

Tumwater quarterback Cody Whalen tries to break away from Steilacoom defensive back Logan Brady during Saturday night’s high school football game at Tumwater District Stadium on Saturday, March 20, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (March 15-20). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes If you’re having trouble viewing them, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari.

Turner Allen, Tumwater football: Collected 201 yards and three TDs on 24 carries for the undefeated T-Birds in a season-ending win over Steilacoom. Also recorded an interception in the end zone for a touchback.

Junior Babber, Northwest Christian football: Tallied 120 rushing yards and three TDs in a loss to Taholah.

Ethan Coleman, Olympia XC: Won the 3A SSC meet title in 16:03.5, topping the runner-up finisher by more than 20 seconds.

Gabe Downing, Olympia football: Completed 16-of-35 passes for 187 yards and two TDs in a season-ending win over River Ridge.

Aubrey Harrington, Capital XC: Won the 3A SSC meet title in 21:08.4, nearly two minutes ahead of the runner-up finisher. Capital won the team title and had the top three finishers.

Brayden Platt, Yelm football: Tallied 140 yards and two TDs on 13 carries in a win over North Thurston. Yelm finished its season as the undefeated 3A SSC champions.

Cooper Wall, Tumwater football: Defensive lineman recorded a momentum-shifting interception return for a TD for the undefeated T-Birds in a season-ending win over Steilacoom. Tumwater’s defense recorded three shutouts this season.

Cody Whalen, Tumwater football: Completed 11-of-18 passes for 121 yards and a TD, and added another 77 yards and a TD on nine carries for the undefeated T-Birds in a season-ending win over Steilacoom.

Eva Wirth, Olympia soccer: Goalkeeper recorded seven saves in a tie against undefeated defending 4A state champion Puyallup, and another six saves in a win over Eatonville. Had seven shutouts for the 9-1-1 Bears this season.