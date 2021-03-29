Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (March 22-27)

A Capital High School player dives back to first base during a game against Gig Harbor in this file photo from 2019. Spring sports did not play during the 2020 season due to COVID-19. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (March 22-27). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Kiera Anderson, Rainier softball: Finished 3-for-4 with a double, triple, walk, two RBI and four stolen bases in a win over Stevenson.

Mitchell Armstrong, Capital baseball: Finished 3-for-4 with a triple, grand slam and five RBI in a win over Yelm.

Nathan Atkinson Jr., Timberline track and field: Holds top mark in state in high jump after first week at personal-best 6-3.

Ashlyn Aven, Yelm softball: Finished 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI in a win over North Thurston. Finished 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over Capital.

Bryce Cerkowniak, Yelm track and field: Holds top time in state in 1,600 meters after first week at 4:29 and third-ranked time in state in 800 meters at 2:04.59.

Bailey Elwell, Rainier softball: Pitched a complete game in a win over Stevenson, allowing one run on one hit while striking out 19 and walking three.

Molly Embrey, Yelm softball: Finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBI and a stolen base in a win over North Thurston. Finished 1-for-3 in a win over Capital.

Michael Green, Rainier baseball: Finished 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI and two stolen bases in a win over Stevenson. Finished 2-for-3 with a triple and walk in a win over Onalaska.

Danielle Hunter, Timberline track and field: Holds top time in state in 100-meter dash after first week of season at personal-best 12.45 seconds.

Ryan Lange, Yelm track and field: Holds top time in state in 800 meters after first week at personal-best 2:02.47.

Brian Le, Tumwater track and field: Holds top time in state in 200 meters after first week at 23.15, and is part of T-Birds’ 4x400 relay team that also leads the state at 3:40.78.

Alyssa Lofgren, Rainier softball: Finished 4-for-5 with a double, four RBI, and four stolen bases in a win over Stevenson.

Audrey Missildine, Yelm softball: Finished 1-for-3 with a double, walk and RBI in a win over North Thurston. Finished 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in a win over Capital.

Jeremiah Nubbe, Rainier track and field: Holds top marks in state in both shot put (52-2 1/2) and discus (personal-best 183-8) after first week.

Jack Olsen, Olympia track and field: Holds top mark in state in javelin after first week at personal-best 193-1. This is also currently the fourth-best mark in the nation this season by an athlete competing at a high school event.

Kelly Robertson, W.F. West track and field: Holds top time in state in 300-meter hurdles after first week at personal-best 54.05.

Connor Russell, W.F. West track and field: Holds top time in state in 300-meter hurdles after first week at 42.52 and third-ranked time in state in 110 hurdles at 15.95.

Tori Trotter, Timberline softball: Finished 2-for-3 with a double, home run, walk, three RBI and a stolen base in a win over River Ridge.

Joaquin Velez-Fucal, North Thurston baseball: Finished 2-for-5 with a double, triple, three RBI and a stolen base in a win over Yelm. Finished 2-for-3 with a stolen base in a win over River Ridge.