High School Sports

Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (March 22-27)

A Capital High School player dives back to first base during a game against Gig Harbor in this file photo from 2019. Spring sports did not play during the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
A Capital High School player dives back to first base during a game against Gig Harbor in this file photo from 2019. Spring sports did not play during the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (March 22-27). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing them, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Note: State leaders in track and field do not include marks set by high school athletes competing unattached in club events.

Kiera Anderson, Rainier softball: Finished 3-for-4 with a double, triple, walk, two RBI and four stolen bases in a win over Stevenson.

Mitchell Armstrong, Capital baseball: Finished 3-for-4 with a triple, grand slam and five RBI in a win over Yelm.

Nathan Atkinson Jr., Timberline track and field: Holds top mark in state in high jump after first week at personal-best 6-3.

Ashlyn Aven, Yelm softball: Finished 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI in a win over North Thurston. Finished 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over Capital.

Bryce Cerkowniak, Yelm track and field: Holds top time in state in 1,600 meters after first week at 4:29 and third-ranked time in state in 800 meters at 2:04.59.

Bailey Elwell, Rainier softball: Pitched a complete game in a win over Stevenson, allowing one run on one hit while striking out 19 and walking three.

Molly Embrey, Yelm softball: Finished 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBI and a stolen base in a win over North Thurston. Finished 1-for-3 in a win over Capital.

Michael Green, Rainier baseball: Finished 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI and two stolen bases in a win over Stevenson. Finished 2-for-3 with a triple and walk in a win over Onalaska.

Danielle Hunter, Timberline track and field: Holds top time in state in 100-meter dash after first week of season at personal-best 12.45 seconds.

Ryan Lange, Yelm track and field: Holds top time in state in 800 meters after first week at personal-best 2:02.47.

Brian Le, Tumwater track and field: Holds top time in state in 200 meters after first week at 23.15, and is part of T-Birds’ 4x400 relay team that also leads the state at 3:40.78.

Alyssa Lofgren, Rainier softball: Finished 4-for-5 with a double, four RBI, and four stolen bases in a win over Stevenson.

Audrey Missildine, Yelm softball: Finished 1-for-3 with a double, walk and RBI in a win over North Thurston. Finished 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in a win over Capital.

Jeremiah Nubbe, Rainier track and field: Holds top marks in state in both shot put (52-2 1/2) and discus (personal-best 183-8) after first week.

Jack Olsen, Olympia track and field: Holds top mark in state in javelin after first week at personal-best 193-1. This is also currently the fourth-best mark in the nation this season by an athlete competing at a high school event.

Kelly Robertson, W.F. West track and field: Holds top time in state in 300-meter hurdles after first week at personal-best 54.05.

Connor Russell, W.F. West track and field: Holds top time in state in 300-meter hurdles after first week at 42.52 and third-ranked time in state in 110 hurdles at 15.95.

Tori Trotter, Timberline softball: Finished 2-for-3 with a double, home run, walk, three RBI and a stolen base in a win over River Ridge.

Joaquin Velez-Fucal, North Thurston baseball: Finished 2-for-5 with a double, triple, three RBI and a stolen base in a win over Yelm. Finished 2-for-3 with a stolen base in a win over River Ridge.

Profile Image of Lauren Smith
Lauren Smith
Lauren Smith covers the Seattle Mariners for The News Tribune. She previously covered high school sports at TNT and The Olympian, beginning in 2015. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and Emerald Ridge High School.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service