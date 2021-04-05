Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (March 29-April 3)

Olympia Bears’ head baseball coach Derek Weldon holds a quick pre-practice meeting at the pitcher’s mound May 20th. Photo taken May 20th. sbloom@theolympian.com

Note: State leaders in track and field do not include marks set by high school athletes competing unattached in club events.

Scout Abbott, Tumwater softball: Went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two doubles, four RBI and a stolen base in a win over Aberdeen, 1-for-3 with a run scored, double, two RBI, walk and stolen base in a win over Black Hills and added a walk in a loss to Rochester.

Joshua Braun, Pope John Paul II track and field: Holds top mark in state in triple jump after posting a personal-best 44-2 1/2 in a league meet.

Emmi Clarke, Tumwater softball: Went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a home run, three RBI and a walk in a win over Aberdeen, and 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double, three RBI, walk and stolen base in a win over Black Hills.

Ethan Coleman, Olympia track and field: Holds top time in state in 3,200 meters after running a personal-best 9:01.54 against Graham-Kapowsin.

Gabe Downing, Olympia baseball: Went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a homer and four RBI in a win over Bethel, and 2-for-3 with a run scored and walk in a win over Graham-Kapowsin for the undefeated Bears.

Grady Finney, Tumwater baseball: Finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored, a double and two RBI in a win over Aberdeen for the undefeated T-Birds, 2-for-2 with two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in a win over North Thurston and 1-for-3 with Tumwater’s only hit in a win over Rochester.

Jordan Hanson, Tumwater baseball: Struck out nine across six complete innings while allowing two hits and a walk in a win over Rochester for the undefeated T-Birds. Also went 1-for-1 with a walk in a win over North Thurston.

Kendall Lawson, Yelm softball: Finished 1-for-2 with four runs scored, a homer, two RBI and two walks in a win over River Ridge, and scored a run, tallied an RBI and walk in a win over Timberline for the undefeated Tornados.

Jaylene Manriquez, Tumwater softball: Tallied a run scored, walk and stolen base in a win over Aberdeen, went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, a home run, five RBI and a stolen base in a win over Black Hills and 2-for-3 with a run scored, double and stolen base in a loss to Rochester.

Jeremiah Nubbe, Rainier track and field: Holds top marks in state in shot put (53-8) and discus (189-3) after throwing two personal-bests in a league meet.

Jack Olsen, Olympia track and field: Holds top mark in state in javelin after throwing a personal-best 199-3 against Graham-Kapowsin.

Austin Sheldon, Tumwater baseball: Pitched a total of four scoreless innings with five strikeouts to three walks in wins over Aberdeen and Rochester for the undefeated T-Birds. Also went 1-for-3 with a run scored, double and two RBI in a win over North Thurston.

Vivian Watts, Yelm softball: Completed four scoreless innings, allowing one hit, one walk and struck out four, while also scoring two runs, tallying two RBI and two walks in a win over River Ridge. Completed three scoreless innings and didn’t allow a hit while striking out one and walking two, and added a hit, in a win over Timberline for the undefeated Tornados.