Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (April 5-11)

Tumwater baseball head coach Lyle Overbay directs the T-Birds during baseball practice at Tumwater High School on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (April 5-11). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Note: State leaders in track and field do not include marks set by high school athletes competing unattached in club events.

Joshua Braun, Pope John Paul II track and field: Holds second-ranked distance in state in triple jump after posting a personal-best 44-5 in a 1B SeaTac League meet, and the third-ranked distance in the long jump following a personal-best jump of 21-4 1/2.

Kamy Dacus, W.F. West softball: Pitched a complete game in a win over Tumwater, allowing one run (unearned) on two hits while striking out 11 and walking one, and finished 3-for-5 with three RBI on offense. Pitched another complete game (five innings) in a win over Aberdeen, allowing two runs (both unearned) on two hits while striking out seven and walking one, and finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, home run and three RBI on offense. Pitched three scoreless innings in a win over Centralia while striking out six and walking one, and finished 1-for-3 with a double and walk on offense.

Manny Hernandez, Elma boys soccer: Recorded a hat trick in a 9-0 win over Hoquiam, and leads the Eagles with seven goals through five matches.

Daylene Keyes, Yelm softball: Finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double, two RBI and a stolen base in a win over Spanaway Lake for the undefeated Tornados.

Camden Oram, Tumwater baseball: Finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored, a triple and a walk in a win over Shelton, and tossed four scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out six and walking one. Finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored, a grand slam, five RBI and a walk in a win over Black Hills. Added a run scored and walk in a loss to W.F. West.

Ryan Orr, Tumwater baseball: Tossed five innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out 10 and walking one in a loss to W.F. West, and finished 1-for-2 with a walk on offense. Finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored, a triple, three RBI and a walk in a win over Shelton and added a run scored and RBI in a win over Black Hills.

Jasmyn Polanco, Timberline softball: Pitched a complete game (five innings) in a win over River Ridge, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out six and walking five, and finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double, home run and four RBI on offense. Pitched another complete game in a win over Lakes, allowing one run on three hits while striking out 11 and walking four, and finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored, two triples and an RBI on offense.

Natalie Sumrok, Tumwater track and field: Holds top mark in state in javelin after throwing a personal-best 135-10 in a meet against Rochester.