Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (April 5-11)

Tumwater baseball head coach Lyle Overbay directs the T-Birds during baseball practice at Tumwater High School on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Tumwater baseball head coach Lyle Overbay directs the T-Birds during baseball practice at Tumwater High School on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (April 5-11). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Note: State leaders in track and field do not include marks set by high school athletes competing unattached in club events.

Joshua Braun, Pope John Paul II track and field: Holds second-ranked distance in state in triple jump after posting a personal-best 44-5 in a 1B SeaTac League meet, and the third-ranked distance in the long jump following a personal-best jump of 21-4 1/2.

Kamy Dacus, W.F. West softball: Pitched a complete game in a win over Tumwater, allowing one run (unearned) on two hits while striking out 11 and walking one, and finished 3-for-5 with three RBI on offense. Pitched another complete game (five innings) in a win over Aberdeen, allowing two runs (both unearned) on two hits while striking out seven and walking one, and finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, home run and three RBI on offense. Pitched three scoreless innings in a win over Centralia while striking out six and walking one, and finished 1-for-3 with a double and walk on offense.

Manny Hernandez, Elma boys soccer: Recorded a hat trick in a 9-0 win over Hoquiam, and leads the Eagles with seven goals through five matches.

Daylene Keyes, Yelm softball: Finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double, two RBI and a stolen base in a win over Spanaway Lake for the undefeated Tornados.

Camden Oram, Tumwater baseball: Finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored, a triple and a walk in a win over Shelton, and tossed four scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out six and walking one. Finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored, a grand slam, five RBI and a walk in a win over Black Hills. Added a run scored and walk in a loss to W.F. West.

Ryan Orr, Tumwater baseball: Tossed five innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out 10 and walking one in a loss to W.F. West, and finished 1-for-2 with a walk on offense. Finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored, a triple, three RBI and a walk in a win over Shelton and added a run scored and RBI in a win over Black Hills.

Jasmyn Polanco, Timberline softball: Pitched a complete game (five innings) in a win over River Ridge, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out six and walking five, and finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a double, home run and four RBI on offense. Pitched another complete game in a win over Lakes, allowing one run on three hits while striking out 11 and walking four, and finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored, two triples and an RBI on offense.

Natalie Sumrok, Tumwater track and field: Holds top mark in state in javelin after throwing a personal-best 135-10 in a meet against Rochester.

Lauren Smith
Lauren Smith covers the Seattle Mariners for The News Tribune. She previously covered high school sports at TNT and The Olympian, beginning in 2015. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and Emerald Ridge High School.
