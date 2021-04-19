Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (April 12-17)

W.F. West starter Kamy Dacus throws a pitch during a game against Centralia on Friday, April 9, 2021 in Chehalis, Wash. The Chronicle

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (April 12-17). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith or send a direct message on Twitter (@smithlm12) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Note: State leaders in track and field do not include marks set by high school athletes competing unattached in club events.

Ethan Coleman, Olympia track and field: Holds the top time in 4A and second-ranked time in the state after running a personal-best 4:17.01 in the 1,600 in a meet against Bethel. Also continues to hold the state’s top time in the 3,200 (9:01.54).

Kamy Dacus, W.F. West softball: Tossed 20 innings — including two complete games — in wins over Black Hills, Shelton and Rochester allowing three runs on 12 hits while striking out 38 for the undefeated Bearcats. Had double-digit strikeouts in all three wins. Finished 3-for-7 with two runs scored, two homers, four RBI and a walk in the wins over Black Hills and Shelton.

Kayden Dawson, Capital baseball: Finished 1-for-6 with two runs scored, a home run, four RBI and three walks in a win over Timberline, loss to River Ridge and win over North Thurston. Tossed six innings, allowing one run on eight hits while striking out three and walking two in the win over the Blazers.

Danielle Hunter, Timberline track and field: Holds the second-ranked time in the state in two races after posting personal best in both the 100 (12.3) and 200 (25.27) in meets against North Thurston and Capital.

Cannon Hutson, Shelton baseball: Tossed a complete game one-hitter in a win over Rochester, allowing one run and two walks while striking tout seven. Finished 2-for-6 with a run scored in a loss to W.F. West and win over Black Hills.

Nate Kassler, Tumwater baseball: Finished 5-for-6 with four runs scored, a triple, home run, four RBI, two walks and two stolen bases in wins over Centralia and Aberdeen.

Kolby Kero, Capital baseball: Finished 4-for-7 with two runs scored, two doubles, a home run, two RBI and two walks in a win over Timberline, loss to River Ridge and win over North Thurston.

Jeremiah Nubbe, Rainier track and field: Holds the top mark in the state in the discus after throwing a personal-best 194-0 in a 2B Central meet, and the top mark 2B and second-ranked mark in the state in the shot put after posting a personal-best 54-0.

Jasmyn Polanco, Timberline softball: Finished 11-for-12 with 11 runs scored, two doubles, a triple, 11 RBI, three walks and two stolen bases in wins over Capital and North Thurston and a loss to Yelm. Completed 16 innings allowing eight earned runs — including only one against both the Cougars and Rams — on 20 hits, while walking seven and striking out 27 in the three games.

Kailei Thompson, Yelm softball: Finished 10-for-14 with six runs scored, seven RBI and two walks in wins over River Ridge, Capital and Timberline for the undefeated Tornados.

Ava Wolin, Olympia track and field: Holds the top time in the state after running a personal-best 58.16 in the 400 in a meet against Bethel.