Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (April 19-24)

Rainier High School junior Jeremiah Nubbe is the defending 2B state champion in the discus along with being the top-ranked thrower in the state in that event this season regardless of classification and third-ranked thrower nationally this spring

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (April 19-24). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future?

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes.

Note: State leaders in track and field do not include marks set by high school athletes competing unattached in club events.

Joshua Braun, Pope John Paul II track and field: Holds top mark in state in triple jump after posting a personal-best 45-6 1/2 at a 1B SeaTac League meet.

Kamy Dacus, W.F. West softball: Finished 6-for-9 with four doubles and six RBI in wins over Tumwater and Aberdeen. Also tossed two complete games (14 innings), allowing three runs (two earned) on 11 hits while striking out 24 and walking three.

Savannah Hawkins, W.F. West softball: Finished 6-for-9 with a run scored, two doubles and six RBI in wins over Tumwater and Aberdeen.

Danielle Hunter, Timberline track and field: Holds top time in state in 100-meter dash (12.18) and 200 (24.85) after running personal-bests in both races in a meet against Yelm.

Amanda Moll, Capital track and field: Holds top mark in state in pole vault after posting a personal best 14-0 at the Sunny Day Pole Vault Invite.

Jeremiah Nubbe, Rainier track and field: Bested own state best in discus (196-0) in meet against Montesano and Northwest Christian and tossed personal-best in shot put (55-6 1/2) at the 2B Central League championships, which ranks second in state.

Ryan Orr, Tumwater baseball: Finished 1-for-5 with two runs scored, a double and two walks in wins over Rochester and W.F. West. Pitched six scoreless innings against the Bearcats, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out 14.

Sami Potvin, Olympia softball: Finished 5-for-11 with two runs scored, a double and walk in wins over Puyallup, Rogers and Graham-Kapowsin. Pitched two complete games (17 innings) against the Vikings and Eagles, allowing four runs (none earned) on 12 hits while striking out 21 and walking four.

Alyssa Waltermeyer, Olympia softball: Finished 8-for-11 with three runs scored, a home run, four RBI and three stolen bases in wins over Puyallup, Rogers and Graham-Kapowsin.