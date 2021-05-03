Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (April 26-May 1)

Olympia High School starter Aiden Herrick throws a pitch during the 4A SPSL championship game against Puyallup on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Heritage Recreation Center in Puyallup, Wash. The Vikings won, 4-3, in extra innings. lsmith@thenewstribune.com

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (April 26-May 1). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith or send a direct message on Twitter (@smithlm12) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Alisha Anderson, W.F. West softball: Finished 6-for-11 with five runs scored, a double, home run, three RBI and two stolen bases in wins over Centralia, Olympi and Black Hills.

Ashlyn Aven, Yelm softball: Finished 5-for-11 with three runs scored, two doubles, a home run and five RBI in wins over Peninsula, Timberline and River Ridge for the undefeated Tornados.

Ethan Coleman, Olympia track and field: Won both the 800 (personal-best 1:54.75) and 1,600 (personal-best 4:12.28) at the 4A SPSL track and field championships. Both marks rank third statewide. Also continues to lead the state in the 3,200 (personal-best 8:49.57).

Kamy Dacus, W.F. West softball: Tossed 19 innings last week, allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out 35 in wins over Centralia, Olympia and Black Hills, and finished 6-for-11 with two runs scored, a double, triple, homer, six RBI and a walk over that stretch.

Molly Embrey, Yelm softball: Finished 8-for-11 with four runs scored, a double, triple, four RBI and a walk in wins over Peninsula, Timberline and River Ridge for the undefeated Tornados.

Grady Finney, Tumwater baseball: Finished 5-for-10 with two runs scored, a triple and four RBI in wins over Black Hills and Centralia and a loss to Olympia.

Aiden Herrick, Olympia baseball: Tossed 6 1/3 innings last week, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits with six strikeouts and three walks, including pitching the bulk of the 4A SPSL extra-innings championship game loss against undefeated Puyallup and allowing a single run. Finished 2-for-11 with three RBI and three walks in wins over Tumwater, Timberline and Curtis, and the loss to Puyallup.

Rylan Haider, Olympia baseball: Tossed nine scoreless innings last week, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out 11, including pitching an eight-inning, complete-game shutout against Curtis to send Olympia to the 4A SPSL title game. Added one hit, one RBI and two walks in wins over Tumwater, Timberline and Curtis and the title game loss to Puyallup.

Aubrey Harrington, Capital track and field: Won both the 800 (season-best 2:25.56) and 1,600 (season-best 5:11.59) and anchored the title-winning 4x400 relay team (season-best 4:27.73) at the 3A SSC championship meet.

Kate Herrick, Katelyn Rigg, Jenna Rigg and Ava Wolin, Olympia track and field: The 4x400 relay team won the 4A SPSL title with a season-best time of 4:02.7, which also leads the state.

Danielle Hunter, Timberline track and field: Won both the 100 (personal-best 12.03) and 200 (personal-best 24.46) at the 3A SSC track and field championships, and leads the state in both events.

Amanda Moll, Capital track and field: Won the 3A SSC pole vault title with a mark of 13-9 and continues to rank in the top five nationally with a personal-best mark of 14-0 jumped in April.

Jack Olsen, Olympia track and field: Won the 4A SPSL javelin title with a mark of 196-11, and continues to lead the state and rank in the top 10 nationally with a personal-best mark of 199-3 thrown in April.

Camden Oram, Tumwater baseball: Finished 4-for-8 with four runs scored, four RBI, a double, four walks and three stolen bases in wins over Black Hills and Centralia and a loss to Olympia. Also pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts and two walks in the win over the Tigers.

Jasmyn Polanco, Timberline softball: Tossed 17 innings last week, allowing nine runs (five earned) on 12 hits with 27 strikeouts and six walks in wins over North Thurston and Capital and a loss to undefeated Yelm. Did not allow a hit against the Rams or a run against the Cougars. Also finished 5-for-9 with four runs scored, a double, five RBI, two walks and seven stolen bases over that stretch.

Aaron Rasmussen, Olympia baseball: Finished 5-for-15 with two runs scored, two RBI and three walks in wins over Tumwater, Timberline and Curtis, and the 4A SPSL title game loss to Puyallup. Was 3-for-4 with a run scored and walk in the extra-innings loss to the Vikings.

Tori Trotter, Timberline softball: Finished 7-for-9 with eight runs scored, three doubles, a triple, home run, five RBI, three walks and four stolen bases in wins over North Thurston and Capital and a loss to undefeated Yelm.

Vivian Watts, Yelm softball: Tossed 17 1/3 innings last week, allowing three runs on 11 hits with14 strikeouts and three walks in wins over Peninsula, Timberline and River Ridge for the undefeated Tornados.