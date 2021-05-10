Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (May 3-8)

Tumwater senior midfielder Ta-Kashi Neilson fires a shot on goal during a soccer match against Rochester Warriors at Tumwater District Stadium in Tumwater, Washington, on Friday, April 16, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

Alisha Anderson, W.F. West softball: Finished 5-for-9 with three runs scored, two home runs — including a grand slam — and eight RBI in wins over Shelton and Columbia River and a win over Rochester in the 2A Southwest District title game.

Abigail Bond, Tumwater tennis: Completed undefeated season with 2A Southwest District title win, topping her opponent from W.F. West, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1. Lost only one set during the season.

Connor Bourbon, Tumwater baseball: Finished 5-for-11 with two runs scored, two doubles and seven RBI in wins over Black Hills, Aberdeen and Washougal and a loss to W.F. West in the 2A Southwest District title game.

Noah Cunningham, Tumwater track and field: Won both the 100 (personal-best 11.08 seconds) and long jump (21-5) at the 2A Southwest District track and field championships.

Kamy Dacus, W.F. West softball: Tossed 19 innings, allowing three runs on 11 hits while striking out 35 and walking one in a shutout win over Shelton, win over Columbia River and win over Rochester in the 2A Southwest District title game. All three outings were complete games. Also hit 3-for-8 with four runs scored, a double, home run, four RBI and two walks in that three-game stretch.

Alyssa Duncan, Tumwater track and field: Won both the long jump (personal-best 17-0 1/2) and triple jump (35-5 3/4) at the 2A Southwest District track and field championships.

Gavin Fugate, W.F. West baseball: Finished 4-for-11 with one run scored, a double, home run and two RBI in wins over Shelton and Columbia River and a win over Tumwater in the 2A Southwest District title game.

Brooklyn Hicks, Timberline basketball: Poured in 38 points and added six steals, five rebounds and four assists in a win over River Ridge.

Athena and Sienna Moore, Black Hills tennis: Completed undefeated season with a 2A Southwest District title win. Did not drop a set all season.

Ta-Kashi Neilson, Tumwater boys soccer: Scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 win over Columbia River in the 2A Southwest District title game.

Ryan Orr, Tumwater baseball: Tossed a complete game shutout, allowing three hits while striking out 13 and walking one in a win over Washougal. Also hit 3-for-6 with three runs scored, a double, four walks and two stolen bases in wins over Black Hills, Aberdeen and Washougal and a loss to W.F. West in the 2A Southwest District title game.

Max Taylor, W.F. West baseball: Finished 5-for-10 with four runs scored, three doubles, a walk and two stolen bases in wins over Shelton and Columbia River and a win over Tumwater in the 2A Southwest District title game.