Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (May 3-8)

Tumwater senior midfielder Ta-Kashi Neilson fires a shot on goal during a soccer match against Rochester Warriors at Tumwater District Stadium in Tumwater, Washington, on Friday, April 16, 2021.
Tumwater senior midfielder Ta-Kashi Neilson fires a shot on goal during a soccer match against Rochester Warriors at Tumwater District Stadium in Tumwater, Washington, on Friday, April 16, 2021. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (May 3-8). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith or send a direct message on Twitter (@smithlm12) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Alisha Anderson, W.F. West softball: Finished 5-for-9 with three runs scored, two home runs — including a grand slam — and eight RBI in wins over Shelton and Columbia River and a win over Rochester in the 2A Southwest District title game.

Abigail Bond, Tumwater tennis: Completed undefeated season with 2A Southwest District title win, topping her opponent from W.F. West, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1. Lost only one set during the season.

Connor Bourbon, Tumwater baseball: Finished 5-for-11 with two runs scored, two doubles and seven RBI in wins over Black Hills, Aberdeen and Washougal and a loss to W.F. West in the 2A Southwest District title game.

Noah Cunningham, Tumwater track and field: Won both the 100 (personal-best 11.08 seconds) and long jump (21-5) at the 2A Southwest District track and field championships.

Kamy Dacus, W.F. West softball: Tossed 19 innings, allowing three runs on 11 hits while striking out 35 and walking one in a shutout win over Shelton, win over Columbia River and win over Rochester in the 2A Southwest District title game. All three outings were complete games. Also hit 3-for-8 with four runs scored, a double, home run, four RBI and two walks in that three-game stretch.

Alyssa Duncan, Tumwater track and field: Won both the long jump (personal-best 17-0 1/2) and triple jump (35-5 3/4) at the 2A Southwest District track and field championships.

Gavin Fugate, W.F. West baseball: Finished 4-for-11 with one run scored, a double, home run and two RBI in wins over Shelton and Columbia River and a win over Tumwater in the 2A Southwest District title game.

Brooklyn Hicks, Timberline basketball: Poured in 38 points and added six steals, five rebounds and four assists in a win over River Ridge.

Athena and Sienna Moore, Black Hills tennis: Completed undefeated season with a 2A Southwest District title win. Did not drop a set all season.

Ta-Kashi Neilson, Tumwater boys soccer: Scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 win over Columbia River in the 2A Southwest District title game.

Ryan Orr, Tumwater baseball: Tossed a complete game shutout, allowing three hits while striking out 13 and walking one in a win over Washougal. Also hit 3-for-6 with three runs scored, a double, four walks and two stolen bases in wins over Black Hills, Aberdeen and Washougal and a loss to W.F. West in the 2A Southwest District title game.

Max Taylor, W.F. West baseball: Finished 5-for-10 with four runs scored, three doubles, a walk and two stolen bases in wins over Shelton and Columbia River and a win over Tumwater in the 2A Southwest District title game.

Profile Image of Lauren Smith
Lauren Smith
Lauren Smith covers the Seattle Mariners for The News Tribune. She previously covered high school sports at TNT and The Olympian, beginning in 2015. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and Emerald Ridge High School.
