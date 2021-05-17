Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (May 10-15)

Olympia’s Jackson Grant throws down a dunk in front of Puyallup defender Luke Holcomb during Saturday night’s SPSL 4A boys basketball game at Olympia High School on Jan. 4, 2020. toverman@theolympian.com

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (May 10-15). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email TNT sports reporter Lauren Smith or send a direct message on Twitter (@smithlm12) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Luke Brewer, Tumwater boys basketball: Finished with a season-high 24 points, three steals and two blocks in a win over Aberdeen, 15 points, three rebounds and two steals in a win over Centralia, and added seven boards in a loss to Mark Morris.

Jackson Grant, Olympia boys basketball: After passing 1,000 career points in the Bears’ season-opener against North Thurston last week, the UW signee added 32 more in a win over Timberline.

Miles Gurske, Timberline boys basketball: Finished with 17 points in a loss to Olympia, 25 points and nine rebounds in a win over Capital and nine points in a win over Yelm.

Bayleigh Harder, Yelm girls basketball: Finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in a win over River Ridge and 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a win over Timberline for the undefeated Tornados.

Brooklyn Hicks, Timberline boys basketball: After scoring 38 points in the Blazers’ season-opener last week, Hicks followed up with 13 points in a loss to Olympia, 11 points and four steals in a win over Capital and 35 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Yelm.

Kendall Hooper, Capital girls basketball: Finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a loss to Timberline, and a season-high 22 points, two assists and six steals in a win over North Thurston.