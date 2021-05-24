Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (May 17-22)

W.F. West freshman guard Drea Brumfield (13) works against Black Hills defender Alexa Bovenkamp during a girls basketball game at Black Hills High School in Tumwater on Jan. 16, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (May 17-22). Voting will remain open until noon Wednesday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Drea Brumfield, W.F. West girls basketball: Collected a triple-double with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks in a win over Centralia, and a double-double in a win over Black Hills with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Added 11 points in a win over Rochester.

Isaiah Compton, Mary M. Knight boys basketball: Collected two double-doubles with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while adding four assists, in a win over Lake Quinault, and 18 points and 18 rebounds in a win over Oakville.

Bayleigh Harder, Yelm girls basketball: Finished with 14 points and five rebounds in a win over Shelton, and added a double-double with 14 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and three steals in a win over North Thurston.

Brooklyn Hicks, Timberline boys basketball: Poured in 21 points while adding six rebounds and four steals in a win over North Thurston, and collected a double-double with 30 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in a win over River Ridge.

Kendall Hooper, Capital girls basketball: Tallied 22 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists in a win over River Ridge, and added a double-double with 21 points, 15 rebounds, seven steals and three assists in a win over Black Hills.

Carter McCoy, W.F. West boys basketball: Scored 20 points in a win over Centralia, 19 points in a win over Black Hills, nine points in a loss to Capital and and had a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Rochester.

Camden Oram, Tumwater boys basketball: Finished with 24 points, six rebounds and four assists in a win over Black Hills, 20 points and three assists in a win over Rochester, and chipped in seven assists and four rebounds in a win over Shelton.

Ryan Otton, Tumwater boys basketball: Collected two double-doubles with 17 points and 17 rebounds in a win over Black Hills, and 11 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Rochester. Added five more boards in a win over Shelton.

Ashley Schow, Tenino girls basketball: Finished with 16 points in a loss to Montesano, 27 points in a win over Elma and 24 points in a win over Hoquiam.