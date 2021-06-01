Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (May 24-29)

W.F. West’s Carlie Deskins (23) shoots a 3-pointer over Tumwater’s Aly Waltermeyer (11) on Monday. Courtesy

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (May 24-29). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes.

Luke Brewer, Tumwater boys basketball: Sophomore guard had nine points in 64-40 win over Aberdeen on Wednesday. He had 11 points and five rebounds in a 74-34 win over Centralia on Thursday.

Darrell Gipson, Timberline boys basketball: Collected a pair of double-doubles with 22 points and 11 rebounds in a loss to Curtis and 11 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Capital, and added eight points and seven rebounds in a win over North Thurston.

Carlie Deskins, W.F. West girls basketball: The freshman hit the game-winning shot in the Bearcats’ 49-46 win over Tumwater on Monday, maintaining W.F. West’s perfect season. The Bearcats are currently 11-0.

Bayleigh Harder, Yelm girls basketball: Finished with eight points and eight rebounds in a win over Capital and collected a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds in a win over River Ridge for the undefeated Tornados.

Brooklyn Hicks, Timberline boys basketball: Finished with 36 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a loss to Curtis, 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a win over Capital and 34 points, seven assists and five rebounds in a win over North Thurston.

My’Kel Jones, Yelm girls basketball: Finished with 20 points, three assists and three steals in a win over Capital and five points, three rebounds and four assists in a win over River Ridge for the undefeated Tornados.

Eddie Klatush, Oakville boys basketball: Tallied a double-double with 22 points, 12 assists and three steals in a win over Lake Quinault, finished with nine points and three steals in a loss to North River and 23 points, six rebounds and four assists in a loss to Taholah.

Ryan Otton, Tumwater boys basketball: Junior post had 14 points and six rebounds in 73-34 win over Centralia on Thursday and had 13 points and 11 rebounds in 64-40 win over Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Lilli Williams, Yelm girls basketball: Tallied a double-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five steals in a win over Capital and five points and 11 rebounds in a win over River Ridge for the undefeated Tornados.