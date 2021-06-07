Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (May 31 to June 5)

Liberty lost to Kickapoo 71-62 in the boys Class 6 state-championship basketball game in Springfield Saturday evening. File photo

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (May 31 to June 5). Voting will remain open until Wednesday at noon.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

KyJuan Harrison-Howard, Tumwater boys basketball: Had 13 points in 69-31 win over Rochester.

Bayleigh Harder, Yelm girls basketball: Senior had 18 points and 10 rebounds in 71-48 win over Capital.

My’Kel Jones, Yelm girls basketball: Senior had 27 points in 71-48 win over Capital on Friday.

Kendall Hooper, Capital girls basketball: Senior scored 27 points , including shooting 4-of-9 from the 3-point line in 51-45 loss to North Thurston.

Whalen Deskins, W.F. West boys basketball: Scored 18 points in 59-47 win over Black Hills to clinch 2A EvCo title.

Madi Mecke, W.F. West girls basketball: Scored 17 points in 47-25 win over Black Hills to help the Bearcats claim an undefeated league title season.