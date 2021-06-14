Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (June 7-12)

Voting is now open for The News Tribune’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (June 7-12). Voting will remain open until Wednesday at noon.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the South Sound in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Jackson Grant, Olympia boys basketball: The McDonald’s All-American and UW signee scored 32 points in Olympia’s 4A SPSL championship game win against Curtis, breaking the school’s career scoring record in the process. He leaves the school with 1,352 points.

Max Landers, Capital boys basketball: Scored 24 points in Capital’s loss to Timberline in the season finale.

Brooklyn Hicks, Timberline boys basketball: Scored 24 points in a win against Capital in the team’s final game of the season.

Isabella Lund, Tumwater girls basketball: Scored 13 points in Tumwater’s convincing 58-31 win in the Class 2A District 4 championship game on Thursday in Chehalis.

Lenna Miskimens, Yelm girls basketball: Senior scored 13 points and pulled down four rebounds in Yelm’s 64-41 win over Timberline on Thursday.

Kora Landers, Capital girls basketball: Scored 10 points for the Cougars in 43-40 loss to North Thurston.