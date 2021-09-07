Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (Aug. 30 to Sept. 4)

Yelm quarterback Palaina Hooper celebrates scoring a two-point conversion in the first quarter with Brayden Platt in the Tornados’ 34-18 win over the Abes Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Aug. 30 to Sept. 4). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Payton Hoyt, Tumwater: T-Birds’ senior running back rushed for 141 yards and four touchdowns in Tumwater’s season-opening win against Enumclaw.

Braeden Noyes, River Ridge: Had three tackles for loss and recovered two fumbles in River Ridge’s 14-10 win over Fife in non-league play.

Jake Kennedy, Capital: Cougars’ running back rushed for 286 yards and five touchdowns in Capital’s 37-20 win over White River.

Franco Segura, Timberline: Returned two punts for touchdowns in Timberline’s 43-0 win over Cleveland in Seattle.

Dylan Spicer, Tenino: Rushed for three touchdowns and over 100 yards rushing in 56-21 win over King’s Way Christian.

Gabe Downing, Olympia: Bears’ QB passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns in 30-27 loss to Bellarmine Prep on Saturday.

Talon Betts, Rochester: Running back had four total TD’s in 42-20 win over R.A. Long: He rushed 14 times for 154 yards, had two receptions for 43 yards, and an 89-yard kick return touchdown.

Brayden Platt, Yelm: Tornados running back rushed 16 times for 107 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 26 yards in Yelm’s 34-18 non-league win over Lincoln. Also had several key tackles at linebacker on defense.