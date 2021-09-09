High school football roundup: Tumwater explodes for 42 first-half points, shuts out Capital

Lakes running back Leo Pulalasi breaks away from Enumclaw defenders Nicholas Rainwater (70), Clive Pond (1) and Do Bods during Thursday night’s non-league football game at Enumclaw Stadium at Pete’s Pool in Enumclaw, Washington, Sept. 9, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

Week two kicked off around the state on Thursday night. In the South Sound, Tumwater won their 22nd consecutive game in a shutout win over Capital.

TUMWATER 42, CAPITAL 0





Make it 21 in a row.

After the state title-contending Thunderbirds pounced on the Capital Cougars for 14 first-quarter points, their rushing attack exploded for four second-quarter scores in an eventual 42-0 rout on Thursday night.

Tumwater took a 42-0 lead into halftime, and that score would remain as the final whistles blew. Of their six touchdowns, Tumwater rushed for five, with the lone exception of a 38-yard catch by University of Washington commit Ryan Otton that drew first blood.

After Otton put the T-Birds on the scoreboard, Thursday night belonged to Payton Hoyt, who ran for three scores, including a pair on consecutive drives in the second quarter. Carlos Matheney and Karson Schreiner each added a rushing score before halftime, and Tumwater’s defense kept the Cougars’ offense from the end zone as the second half ticked away.

The T-Birds logged ten tackles for a loss, including four sacks. Caleb Sadlemyer led the team with seven tackles and recovered a Capital fumble. Justin Walter led Tumwater’s defense with 1.5 sacks, and Ryan Orr added an interception.

BOX SCORE

T: 14-28-0-0—42

C: 0-0-0-0—0

SUMNER 49, ROGERS 6

Sumner allowed an 85-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, but that was it.

After 21 first-half points — and 28 more in the second half — the Spartans cruised to a 49-6 win over Rogers High School on Thursday night.

Sumner established their running game to the tune of 307 yards on the ground. Their rout over the Rams featured two 100-yard rushers, including quarterback Bo Carlson, who picked up 101 yards on nine carries.

Carlson rushed for a first-quarter score, and tailback Peyton Wing tacked on two more in a 127-yard performance.

Sumner opened Thursday night’s win with a blocked punt scoop-and-score. They’d take a 21-6 lead into the locker room at halftime, and shut out the Rams the rest of the way.

Rogers’ Spencer Barnes caught four balls for 130 yards and a score.

BOX SCORE

S: 15-6-7-21—49

R: 6-0-0-0—6

PENINSULA 41, MOUNT RAINIER 0

What a bounce-back week for the Seahawks as they comfortably took down the Rams behind solid performances all around on offense.

The run game was back up to snuff as leading rushers for the Seahawks combined for 269 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. Senior Ethan Hogan led the charge for the running backs as he gathered 114 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns. Senior Josh Hinkle added 57 yards on nine carries and a touchdown, while junior Aiden Lester had 54 yards on seven carries.

Senior Jake Bice had a solid six-for-16 night with 144 yards in the air and two touchdowns as well. Hinkle added 2 receptions for 73 yards, but the big play of the night came with 7:36 left in the game when Bice hit junior Dane Meddaugh for a 39-yard touchdown to essentially shut the door on the Rams.

BOX SCORE

P: 7-7-14-13—41

MR: 0-0-0-0—0