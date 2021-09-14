High School Sports
Vote now for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week (Sept. 6 to 11)
Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Sept. 6 to 11). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon.
Want to nominate a high school athlete from the Olympia area in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.
You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.
Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.
Jackson Brown, Timberline: Blazers’ QB completed 6-of-7 passes for 153 yards and four touchdowns in the first half in blowout win over Kent-Meridian.
Brayden Platt, Yelm: Rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in Yelm’s road win over Mount Si.
Talon Betts, Rochester: Rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns in Rochester’s 49-8 win over Seton Catholic.
Gavin Fugate, W.F. West: QB rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns and passed for another in 48-7 win over Heritage.
Caleb Sadlemyer, Tumwater: Led the T-Birds with seven tackles and recovered a Capital fumble in Tumwater’s 42-0 win over the Cougars.
