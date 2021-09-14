High School Sports

Vote now for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week (Sept. 6 to 11)

Timberline quarterback Jackson Brown fires a 19-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Franco Segura to open scoring Friday night’s non-league football game against the Kent Meridian Royals at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Washington, Sept. 10, 2021.
Timberline quarterback Jackson Brown fires a 19-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Franco Segura to open scoring Friday night’s non-league football game against the Kent Meridian Royals at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Washington, Sept. 10, 2021. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Sept. 6 to 11). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the Olympia area in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Jackson Brown, Timberline: Blazers’ QB completed 6-of-7 passes for 153 yards and four touchdowns in the first half in blowout win over Kent-Meridian.

Brayden Platt, Yelm: Rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in Yelm’s road win over Mount Si.

Talon Betts, Rochester: Rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns in Rochester’s 49-8 win over Seton Catholic.

Gavin Fugate, W.F. West: QB rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns and passed for another in 48-7 win over Heritage.

Caleb Sadlemyer, Tumwater: Led the T-Birds with seven tackles and recovered a Capital fumble in Tumwater’s 42-0 win over the Cougars.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Related stories from The Olympian
Profile Image of Jon Manley
Jon Manley
Jon Manley covers high school sports for The News Tribune. A McClatchy President’s Award winner and Gonzaga University graduate, Manley has covered the South Sound sports scene since 2013. Born and raised in Tacoma.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service