High School Sports
Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (Sept. 13 to 18)
Voting is open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Sept. 13 to 18). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon.
Want to nominate a high school athlete from the Olympia area in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.
You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.
Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.
Kenyatta McNeese Jr, Olympia: Rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries and caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in defeat to Emerald Ridge. On defense, had 13.5 tackles.
Payton Hoyt, Tumwater: Had 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Tumwater’s overtime loss to Oregon’s Central Catholic.
Johnnie Stallings, Black Hills: Rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in defeat to Rochester.
Talon Betts, Rochester: Had two touchdowns in win over Black Hills. Rushed for 166 yards on 26 carries and had an 89-yard kickoff return.
Gavin Fugate, W.F. West: Totaled four touchdowns, completing 9-of-18 passes for 179 yards in 38-28 win against Evergreen.
Cooper Cleveringa, Yelm: Had six tackles and two sacks for Tornados in 38-20 win against Timberline.
Jaiden Cason, River Ridge: Had a 97-yard pick six and seven tackles in 39-0 win over North Thurston.
Takari Hickle, Tenino: The Oregon State commit scored four touchdowns in 78-26 rout of Seton Catholic.
This story was originally published September 21, 2021 10:46 AM.
Comments