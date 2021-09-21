Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (Sept. 13 to 18)

Olympia running back Kenyatta Mcneese gathers in a pass. Emerald Ridge hung on to defeat the Olympia Bears, 28-26, at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. dperine@thenewstribune.com

Voting is open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Sept. 13 to 18). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the Olympia area in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Kenyatta McNeese Jr, Olympia: Rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries and caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in defeat to Emerald Ridge. On defense, had 13.5 tackles.

Payton Hoyt, Tumwater: Had 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Tumwater’s overtime loss to Oregon’s Central Catholic.

Johnnie Stallings, Black Hills: Rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in defeat to Rochester.

Talon Betts, Rochester: Had two touchdowns in win over Black Hills. Rushed for 166 yards on 26 carries and had an 89-yard kickoff return.

Gavin Fugate, W.F. West: Totaled four touchdowns, completing 9-of-18 passes for 179 yards in 38-28 win against Evergreen.

Cooper Cleveringa, Yelm: Had six tackles and two sacks for Tornados in 38-20 win against Timberline.

Jaiden Cason, River Ridge: Had a 97-yard pick six and seven tackles in 39-0 win over North Thurston.

Takari Hickle, Tenino: The Oregon State commit scored four touchdowns in 78-26 rout of Seton Catholic.

