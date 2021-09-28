High School Sports
Vote now The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (Sept. 20 to 25)
Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Sept. 20 to 25). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon.
Want to nominate a high school athlete from the Olympia area in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.
You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.
Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.
Karson Schreiner, Tumwater: T-Birds running back rushed for 103 yards in 34-0 win over W.F. West, including a 74-yard tourhcodnw run in the second quarter.
Caroline Penner, Capital soccer: Cougars forward scored all four goals in 4-3 win against Timberline on Tuesday and five goals in 9-0 win against River Ridge on Thursday.
Mason Juergens, Olympia: Receiver had 134 yards and a school record-tying four touchdowns on 10 catches in win against Rogers. Also had a reception on a two-point conversion and defensively, had five tackles, including a sack.
Jackson Brown, Timberline: Blazers QB completed 13-of-18 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 119 yards and another touchdown in loss to Peninsula.
Aubrey Harrington, Capital cross country: Senior runner finished first in the North Thurston Ramrock 5K race with a personal record time of 18 minutes, 51.3 seconds.
Dylan Conklin, Yelm: Returned a fumble for a touchdown in Yelm’s win over River Ridge.
Jake Kennedy, Capital: Rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns in Capital’s 71-0 rout of North Thurston on Thursday.
Jaxsen Beck, Black Hills: Wolves’ freshman QB completed 6-of-10 passes for 188 yards in 51-8 win over Centralia.
This story was originally published September 28, 2021 11:14 AM.
