High School Sports

Vote now The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (Sept. 20 to 25)

The Yelm defense celebrates Dylan Conklin’s (with ball) fumble recovery for a touchdown during Friday night’s high school football game against River Ridge at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Washington, on Sept. 24, 2021.
The Yelm defense celebrates Dylan Conklin’s (with ball) fumble recovery for a touchdown during Friday night’s high school football game against River Ridge at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Washington, on Sept. 24, 2021. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Sept. 20 to 25). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon.

Want to nominate a high school athlete from the Olympia area in the future? Email preps reporter Jon Manley at jon.manley@thenewstribune.com or send a direct message on Twitter (@manley_tnt) with the athlete’s first and last name, school, year, position and a stat line from game(s) during the past week. Nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday.

You can read about the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Note: The poll can be found below the list of athletes. If you’re having trouble viewing it, try opening this story in a different web browser, such as Chrome or Safari. Votes can only be submitted through the poll on this page. Votes e-mailed will not be counted.

Karson Schreiner, Tumwater: T-Birds running back rushed for 103 yards in 34-0 win over W.F. West, including a 74-yard tourhcodnw run in the second quarter.

Caroline Penner, Capital soccer: Cougars forward scored all four goals in 4-3 win against Timberline on Tuesday and five goals in 9-0 win against River Ridge on Thursday.

Mason Juergens, Olympia: Receiver had 134 yards and a school record-tying four touchdowns on 10 catches in win against Rogers. Also had a reception on a two-point conversion and defensively, had five tackles, including a sack.

Jackson Brown, Timberline: Blazers QB completed 13-of-18 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 119 yards and another touchdown in loss to Peninsula.

Aubrey Harrington, Capital cross country: Senior runner finished first in the North Thurston Ramrock 5K race with a personal record time of 18 minutes, 51.3 seconds.

Dylan Conklin, Yelm: Returned a fumble for a touchdown in Yelm’s win over River Ridge.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Jake Kennedy, Capital: Rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns in Capital’s 71-0 rout of North Thurston on Thursday.

Jaxsen Beck, Black Hills: Wolves’ freshman QB completed 6-of-10 passes for 188 yards in 51-8 win over Centralia.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 11:14 AM.

Profile Image of Jon Manley
Jon Manley
Jon Manley covers high school sports for The News Tribune. A McClatchy President’s Award winner and Gonzaga University graduate, Manley has covered the South Sound sports scene since 2013. Born and raised in Tacoma.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service