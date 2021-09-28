Vote now The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (Sept. 20 to 25)

The Yelm defense celebrates Dylan Conklin’s (with ball) fumble recovery for a touchdown during Friday night’s high school football game against River Ridge at South Sound Stadium in Lacey, Washington, on Sept. 24, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

Voting is now open for The Olympian’s high school Athlete of the Week poll (Sept. 20 to 25). Voting will remain open until Thursday at noon.

Karson Schreiner, Tumwater: T-Birds running back rushed for 103 yards in 34-0 win over W.F. West, including a 74-yard tourhcodnw run in the second quarter.

Caroline Penner, Capital soccer: Cougars forward scored all four goals in 4-3 win against Timberline on Tuesday and five goals in 9-0 win against River Ridge on Thursday.

Mason Juergens, Olympia: Receiver had 134 yards and a school record-tying four touchdowns on 10 catches in win against Rogers. Also had a reception on a two-point conversion and defensively, had five tackles, including a sack.

Jackson Brown, Timberline: Blazers QB completed 13-of-18 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 119 yards and another touchdown in loss to Peninsula.

Aubrey Harrington, Capital cross country: Senior runner finished first in the North Thurston Ramrock 5K race with a personal record time of 18 minutes, 51.3 seconds.

Dylan Conklin, Yelm: Returned a fumble for a touchdown in Yelm’s win over River Ridge.

Jake Kennedy, Capital: Rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns in Capital’s 71-0 rout of North Thurston on Thursday.

Jaxsen Beck, Black Hills: Wolves’ freshman QB completed 6-of-10 passes for 188 yards in 51-8 win over Centralia.

