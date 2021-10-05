Vote now for The Olympian’s Athlete of the Week (Sept. 27 to Oct. 2)

Tenino quarterback Kysen Knox lines the Beavers up against the Eatonville Cruisers in Saturday’s 1A Evergreen football game at Eatonville High School on Oct. 2, 2021. Eatonville won the game, 24-22. toverman@theolympian.com

Gage Pedro, Timberline: Kicked the game-winning 40-yard field goal in 31-28 comeback win over Central Kitsap.

Ethan Coleman, Olympia cross country: Finished first at the 14th annual Nike Twilight Cross Country Invitational at Cedarcrest Golf Course on Saturday with a season record time of 14 minutes, 40.2 seconds. That time is currently the second-fastest 5K time in the country.

Franco Segura, Timberline: Caught four passes for 58 yards and had three rushes for 19 yards and a touchdown. Came in for Blazers’ injured QB and completed 4-of-10 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown to lead Timberline to its comeback win over Central Kitsap.

Palaina Hooper, Yelm: Tornados’ QB completed 15-of-22 passes for 212 yards and four touchdown passes in 40-6 win over Capital.

Takari Hickle, Tenino: Led the Beavers with 94 yards on 20 carries in 24-22 loss to Tenino on Saturday.

Jarred Bailey, Elma: Had 100 yards rushing on 13 carries in 28-13 loss to Mount Baker on Saturday.

Gabe Downing, Olympia: Completed 16-of-29 passes for 318 yards and five touchdowns in 42-16 win over South Kitsap.

Mason Juergens, Olympia: Caught nine passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns in win over South Kitsap. The 261 yards is believed to be a school record.

Gavin Fugate, W.F. West: Completed 19-of-28 passes for a career high 387 yards and seven touchdowns in 60-20 win over Shelton, while adding another touchdown and 105 yards on 11 carries.

Talon Betts, Rochester: Rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in 28-0 win over Centralia.