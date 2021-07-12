Mariners takeaways: Seattle enters All-Star break 5 games over .500

Seattle Mariners’ Mitch Haniger rounds the bases after he hit a grand slam during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Seattle. The Mariners won 7-3. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

The Mariners entered the All-Star break Sunday afternoon with much to look ahead to the final three months of this 2021 season.

They will enter the second half five games above .500 with a 48-43 record — the 10th-best mark in club history at the midsummer break — and still well within reach of a postseason spot.

While the Astros remain in control of the American League West, and the A’s are not far behind in second, the Mariners currently sit in third, with a chance to chase down their division rivals the season progresses.

The Mariners are seven games back of Houston, and 3 1/2 behind Oakland for the league’s second Wild Card spot with both clubs set to make trips to Seattle later this month.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position to play really meaningful games, I think, once we get back from the break, leading into the trade deadline, and see what August and September have in store for us,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said during a postgame video call Sunday as the first half came to a close.

After dipping as many as five games below .500 in May, and hovering around that mark in early June, the Mariners started surging, and have won six of their most recent eight series since taking two of three games from the Twins to open a nine-game homestand midway through June.

They also swept the Rays — who were leading the AL East entering the series — in four games that homestand, and have earned series wins against the White Sox in Chicago, the Blue Jays in Buffalo and the Rangers and Angels at home in Seattle.

Their only series loss in this stretch was to the Yankees, who won two of three in Seattle last week. The club also split a quick two-game set with the Rockies at home in late June.

But, for much of the past four weeks, the Mariners have found ways to string together wins, and have won 17 of their past 25 games.

“We’re playing good baseball,” Servais said. “We continue to get better. And that’s what excites me because I think we’ve got room for growth yet with this club as these guys get more experience.”

“This can’t be anything but fun for everybody involved, from the front office, the fans, the players,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said recently. “It’s a young team that continues to improve and they’re a lot of fun to watch right now.”

The Mariners’ roster rebuild — which began the winter ahead of the 2019 season with blockbuster deals that brought several up-and-coming prospects to the club’s minor league system, and has continued with more trades and acquisitions of young players to boost the big league club and farm system since — seems to be coming together, with a young team in position to compete with three months to play.

“I’m going to mark it as a real positive at the half and hope for the same, because if we experience the same in the second half, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Dipoto said.

Players across the Mariners’ roster have made key contributions throughout the first half.

Yusei Kikuchi, in his third season with the club, has a 6-4 record and a rotation-best 3.48 ERA — which also currently ranks 11th among qualified AL starters — through 16 starts, and has earned his first career All-Star nod. Chris Flexen, who joined the rotation this year, has a team-best 8-3 record in his 16 starts with a 3.51 ERA that ranks just behind Kikuchi in the AL. And rookie Logan Gilbert has impressed through 10 starts after joining the club in May, posting a 3-2 record and 3.51 ERA, including tossing a career-high seven scoreless frames with a career-best eight strikeouts in a win over the Yankees in his final appearance before the break.

Reliable relievers like Kendall Graveman (0.95 ERA) — one of four qualified relievers in the majors and two in the AL with an ERA below 1.00 — Paul Sewald (1.40), Drew Steckenrider (2.12), J.T. Chargois (2.59), and several more, have given Seattle consistent options in the bullpen.

Shortstop J.P. Crawford has become a staple at the top of the Mariners’ lineup, leading the club in hits (92), doubles (22) and batting average (.279) at the break. Outfielder Jake Fraley has emerged offensively after a lengthy IL stay with a club-leading .409 on-base percentage, .848 OPS and 33 walks in the 40 games he’s played this season. Right fielder Mitch Haniger, after missing more than 150 games the past two seasons, has returned to lead the Mariners in runs scored (58), home runs (20), RBI (52) and slugging percentage (.487) at the break. Second baseman Dylan Moore has a club-leading 14 stolen bases. And infielders Ty France (.262/.344/.412 with 20 doubles, eight home runs and 37 RBI) and Kyle Seager (.213/.280/.411 with 16 doubles, 16 homers and 50 RBI) are also among the club’s leaders in several offensive categories.

Nine players have also made their big league debuts with Seattle this season, including top prospects outfielder Jarred Kelenic (entered season ranked No. 1 in Mariners system by MLB Pipeline), Gilbert (No. 4), outfielder Taylor Trammell (No. 6) and catcher Cal Raleigh (No. 8).

“We’re watching young players make progress, and that’s what this has been about,” Dipoto said.

RALEIGH DEBUTS

Raleigh, the top catching prospect in Seattle’s system, made his major league debut in the Mariners’ first half finale Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.

“It was something I’ll never forget,” Raleigh said during a postgame video call with reporters.

Raleigh was Seattle’s third-round draft pick in 2018 out of Florida State, and played for both what was then High-A Modesto and Double-A Arkansas in his first full professional season in 2019 before opening 2021 with Triple-A Tacoma.

The 24-year-old spent 44 games with the Rainiers this spring, catching most of them, before he was pulled early from Saturday’s game against Triple-A Sugar Land in Texas and told he would be heading to Seattle to join the Mariners.

Raleigh started behind the plate Sunday, and got a chance to get to know Seattle’s big league pitching staff quickly — by catching seven relievers in his debut.

Hector Santiago, Chargois, Yohan Ramirez, Anthony Misiewicz, Keynan Middleton, Erik Swanson and Rafael Montero all pitched against the Angels as part of a bullpen day with Raleigh catching the full nine innings.

“I thought Cal for his first time out there handled himself really well,” Servais said postgame.

Raleigh finished 0-for-4 at the plate with a pair of strikeouts, but worked an eight-pitch at-bat against Angels starter Jose Suarez in his first plate appearance in the second inning, and made solid contact, showing the offensive ability that led him to a .324/.377/.608 slash line with Triple-A Tacoma, where he hit 21 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and collected 36 RBI in 44 games.

“I thought his at-bats were very competitive,” Servais said. “He hung in there. The first at-bat, I thought he was all over Suarez. Got some good swings off, just didn’t get that first knock to fall in.

“But, he’ll catch his breath here over the next few days, and certainly he’ll be with us here going into the second half of the season.”

ALL-STAR WEEK

The arrival of the midsummer break means the regular season will be on pause until later in the week, but between the All-Star Week festivities and the annual MLB Draft this will still be a busy few days in baseball.

Here is what to watch for from Seattle’s organization:

▪ The annual Futures Game opened All-Star Week on Sunday afternoon in Colorado with top Mariners prospects Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez starting in the outfield together for the American League team. Kelenic, appearing in his second Futures Game, was the starter in left field. He was second in the batting order, but only appeared at the plate once, grounding out to second base. Rodriguez, making his first appearance, started in right field and hit third in the order. He finished 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk.

▪ The All-Star Game is set for Tuesday at Coors Field. Kikuchi, who has a 6-4 record, rotation-best 3.48 ERA and 98 strikeouts to 34 walks in 16 starts this season, will represent the Mariners. Kikuchi was placed on the injured list without a designation Sunday morning, but Servais indicated Seattle’s All-Star would still head to Denver. “Yusei should be OK to participate in the All-Star festivities and the game over in Colorado,” Servais said postgame Sunday. “That’s the latest I’ve been told.”

▪ The first round of the 2021 MLB Draft was also held Sunday in Denver, and the Mariners selected versatile catcher Harry Ford with the No. 12 overall pick. The 18-year-old from Georgia’s North Cobb High School is listed as a catcher, but also has experience playing infield and outfield. “He is a catcher, but at the end of the day when you look at his skill set, he’s a true five-tool player,” Mariners director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter said on a video call with reporters Sunday. “He can run, he can throw, he can impact the game with his legs, his arm. We’re really intrigued by the explosive athlete to add to an already thriving system.” Ford hit .343/.510/.539 across 104 games in his four high school seasons with 83 runs scored, 20 doubles, seven triples, seven home runs, 56 RBI and 32 stolen bases. Ford was the first of 20 picks the Mariners have in this draft. Rounds 2-10 are set for Monday and Rounds 11-20 for Tuesday.

ROSTER MOVES

The Mariners made the following roster moves in the past week:

▪ Left-hander Justus Sheffield (left forearm strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, while Swanson was activated from a six-week stay on the IL.

▪ Right-hander Damon Casetta-Stubbs, a Vancouver native, was selected as the player to be named later in the Jake Bauers deal, and was sent to Cleveland on Friday to complete the trade. The King’s Way Christian product made nine starts for Low-A Modesto this season with a 3-3 record and 6.42 ERA.

▪ Raleigh was selected from Tacoma ahead of Sunday’s game and debuted in the finale against the Angels, while infielder Donovan Walton was also recalled from the Rainiers for the third time this season to bolster Seattle’s infield. Trammell was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move, while Kikuchi was placed on the IL.

ON DECK

The Mariners open the second half of the season Friday when they travel to Anaheim for a three-game series against the Angels. They then meet the Rockies for two games in Denver.

They return to Seattle on July 22 to open a seven-game homestand against the A’s and the Astros.