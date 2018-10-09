10-year-old double amputee reunites with Harlem Globetrotters star in Arlington

A former top executive of the Sacramento Kings is suspected of siphoning off $13.4 million from two of the team’s top sponsors and using the funds to purchase beachfront property in Southern California, sources have told The Sacramento Bee.
The NCAA announced major changes to its rules in an effort to crack down on college basketball corruption. The changes include players being able to hire an agent, and being able to return to school if they're not drafted into the NBA.
A massive brawl between a referee and players broke out during an AAU basketball game between R.A.W. Athletics and the Houston Raptors on Sunday, July 9. The Emerson Police Department has launched an investigation into the brawl.
Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal threw a large party at a secret warehouse location in Wynwood, Miami, to coincide with the city’s Ultra Music Festival. A clip shared to Twitter shows Shaq and NFL star Gronk's questionable dance moves.
Former NBA star Mike Bibby went unrecognized during a game of basketball with two strangers in Phoenix, Arizona. Bibby was attending his daughter's volleyball game and challenged two men to a game of 21 and told them his name was Chris.
Bud Light and its “king” visited local Loyola hotspot Bar 63 and surprised enthusiastic Loyola Chicago fans as they cheered on their team during their matchup. Bud Light brought its notable “king” character to deliver a fresh keg.
