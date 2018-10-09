10-year-old double amputee reunites with Harlem Globetrotters star in Arlington

10-year-old double amputee and California wildfire survivor Lilly Biagini reunites with Harlem Globetrotters star Zeus McClurkin at her new school in Arlington, Texas.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service