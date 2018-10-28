Chris Carson romps again, Russell Wilson, defense opportunistic again, Seahawks win again 28-14

The Seahawks are going so marvelously right now, they are killing it in two sports.
Tyler Lockett caught his career-high tying sixth touchdown pass of the season from Russell Wilson to erase Seattle’s only deficit, early in Sunday’s game at Ford Field.
Lockett then started what has become one of the more entertaining aspects to the Seahawks’ revival this month: end-zone touchdown celebrations among the wide receivers. This time, they honored the ongoing World Series. Lockett pantomimed being a pitcher hitting a batter with a baseball. He threw the football he just caught into Doug Baldwin’s legs. Baldwin, David Moore and fellow receiver Jaron Brown “rushed the mound” to avenge Lockett’s beaning. Wilson faked a fist to come to Lockett’s defense.
The Seahawks’ celebrating continued all day. That was the first of 28 unanswered points into the fourth quarter of Seattle’s fourth win in five games, 28-14, over previously the previously surging Detroit Lions.
Seattle sealed the win with a brilliant, leaping, quick-reaction interception near the goal line by nickel defensive back Justin Coleman with 3 minutes left. Then rookie punter Michael Dickson showed off his 10 years’ experience in his native Australian Rules Football with a rollout from the back of his own end zone. With the option to rugby punt or run, the Seahawks sealed the edge and Dickson ran 9 yards for the clinching first down with 2 minutes to go.
Pete Carroll on punter Michael Dickson clinching the win with the run: “That was the Aussie Sweep...that going to be my favorite play, for a while.” #Seahawks @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/q4Exl8HSqs— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 28, 2018
But for the fifth consecutive game Chris Carson’s decisive, relentlessly hard running set up Wilson’s play-action passing for big gains.
Carson doesn’t look “gassed” anymore, to use the term coach Pete Carroll mysteriously said after the Seahawks ignored Carson in their loss last month at Chicago that dropped Seattle to 0-2. Carson romped again, for 105 yards on 25 carries. It was his third 100-yard game in 35 days—and first three of his two-year career.
The opportunistic Wilson again took advantage of all the run support. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns, with two sacks he basically took himself. After leading Seattle’s decisive, runaway second quarter, Wilson had three touchdown throws with a perfect passer rating by halftime.
Wilson has only had one win in his career in which he’s thrown fewer than 17 passes: Dec. 9, 2012, his rookie year, he was 7 for 13 in a win over Arizona.
The Seahawks (4-3) are a two-point loss away to the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams from a five-game winning streak entering next Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-2).
After spotting the Lions a 7-0 lead after one quarter, the Seahawks out-scored Detroit 21-0 and out-gained the Lions 168-42 in the second quarter.
That contract extension worth $31.8 million with $20 million guaranteed the Seahawks gave Lockett this summer continues to look like a wise investment.
Lockett glided into Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson in the end as Russell Wilson scrambled left and threw from behind the 24-yard line. Then Lockett accelerated as the ball arrived, a deft, veteran move to get decisive separation. Wilson’s pass plopped perfectly over Lockett’s shoulder for the touchdown.
The Seahawks’ fun continued through the ensuing Sebastian Janikowski kickoff.
Safety Tedric Thompson got run over by Ameer Abdullah but forced the Lions kickoff returner to fumble the ball. Barkevious Mingo recovered at the Lions 34.
Three plays later, David Moore tipped a confident pass from Wilson into coverage to himself. The ball went off Moore’s arm then facemask into his hands for a 15-yard score. It was Moore’s fourth touchdown and ninth catch in his last three games plus two quarters. It was also Moore’s fourth touchdown and ninth catch of his career.
The Seahawks were about to go up 28-7 in the third quarter, after Carson ran 6 yards to the 1 on first and goal. Then Baldwin failed to drag his second foot inside the left sideline boundary in the end zone after a catch, for an incomplete pass instead of a touchdown. The Lions stopped Carson up the middle on third down. Then on fourth down with three tight ends Wilson scrambled then threw late to Nick Vannett for an apparent touchdown. But Vannett had stepped beyond the back line of the end zone before the catch, out of bounds. That illegal-touching penalty and loss of down gave Detroit the ball.
The Lions then moved with their first rhythm on offense since the game’s opening drive. Using screen and swing passes to running back Kerryon Johnson, Detroit moved to midfield. But then on third down, on one of many crossing routes by former Seahawks receiver Golden Tate, safety Bradley McDougald again showed why he’s been the best and most consistent Seahawks defensive player this season.
This year’s replacement for Kam Chancellor at strong safety lowered his shoulder after Tate briefly had the third-down pass and knocked the ball to the turf. The Lions punted on the incomplete pass instead of having a first down in Seattle territory.
By the time Detroit had another chance to rally, after a 19-yard touchdown pass by Stafford made it 28-14, only 7 minutes remained. Stafford fumble and Frank Clark recovered, to go with the sack the Seahawks’ defensive end had in his first game in Michigan since the University of Michigan just down the road kicked him out of its program in late 2014.
After a Michael Dickson punt by the Seahawks, the Lions drove to the Seahawks 7-yard line thanks to a horrid pass-interference call against McDougald, a 56-yard penalty on a no-chance overthrow by Stafford. But Coleman then made his exquisite play in front of Tate near the goal line for the interception and Seattle’s second takeaway of the fourth quarter.
The Seahawks entered the game tied for second in the NFL with a turnover differential of plus-7. They were plus-3 on Sunday.
That, and the running of Carson, is, as Carroll also says, “winning football.”
The Seahawks re-established Carson late in the third quarter on a drive that began at their own 25. Carson finished the march with a 7-yard bolt up the middle, and Seattle led 28-7 early in the fourth period.
Ed Dickson welcomed himself to the Seahawks in the second quarter of his season debut. Out the first six games on the non-football-injury list with offseason leg injuries, Dickson ripped the ball off the back of a defender in the end zone for his first touchdown as a Seahawk.
It was Seattle’s 12th touchdown in 16 trips inside the red zone this season, the best in the league. Last season, with huge red-zone target Jimmy Graham, Seattle was 13th in the NFL in the red zone, converting 55.6 percent of trips to TDs.
