DeAndre Yedlin’s hair journey. The Good, The Bad, The Ugly and The Oh Dear God

By Andrew Hammond

October 16, 2018 05:10 PM

Some athletes have that signature “thing” about them that makes them stand out. For some it’s a shoe. For others, it’s how they look in a uniform. For homegrown soccer star, DeAndre Yedlin, it’s his hair.

I’ve decided to go through some of the various stages of Yedlin’s hairstyle and present “the good, the bad, the ugly and the oh dear god!”

The Good

This is pretty normal and accepted, by Yedlin’s standards.

I can relate to this style on a personal level.

The Bad

This is where things go south.

I’m getting “late 90s boy band” vibes here. SMH.

Stepped out of an Eminem look-alike audition and decided to play soccer. Bold.

The Ugly

Pretty sure Rafa told him to change his hair.

Decided to dye it then was like…. nah.

The oh dear God!

I’m…..not even sure what’s going on here.

Something out of Dragon Ball Z

Did he walk into Supercuts say, “Give me the sample platter!”

….Why?

