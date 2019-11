Sounders FC ‘The fans never stopped believing.’ Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer proud of Seattle after MLS Cup win November 10, 2019 08:13 PM

Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer tearfully addressed the media following the 2019 MLS Cup on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash. Seattle topped Toronto FC, 3-1, to win its second league title in four years.