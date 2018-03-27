Report: Sears store in Lacey is for sale

The Lacey Sears, which has been a fixture at South Sound Center since 1966, is for sale, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.
The business journal reports that the Lacey location is one of six Sears and Kmart stores to be sold. In addition to Lacey, the other Sears stores are at Westfield Southcenter in Tukwila, Union Gap in Yakima County and two in the Spokane area. A Kmart store in Spokane also is for sale.
Sears Holdings Corp., the parent company, has hired two commercial real estate companies -- Capital Pacific and First Western Properties -- to market the Lacey store and the other properties, according to the business journal.
However, the business journal notes that when Sears Holdings sold its Federal Way and Shoreline stores last summer it planned to lease them back. Six months later, the company announced it would close both stores this spring.
A representative of Capital Development Company, the landlord for South Sound Center, could not be reached Tuesday to comment on the report. A city of Lacey economic development official also could not be reached.
South Sound Bank President and CEO Dan Yerrington, who grew up in Thurston County and later worked for a bank based at South Sound Center, said Sears anchored one of the first shopping centers in Western Washington.
"It was a big deal," he said about the center.
