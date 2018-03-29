Hey, Tumwater: Are you ready for the 'readiness center?'

An area in Tumwater has been selected, the land purchased and now construction bids could be sought as early as this spring or summer for the Thurston County Readiness Center, a state Military Department official said Wednesday.
The Military Department is a state agency and one of its operational divisions is the Washington Army National Guard.
The new center, which will be used by the Washington National Guard, will replace Washington National Guard armories in Olympia and Puyallup, said Ron Cross, construction project manager for the military department.
The $42 million project, which has received state and federal funding, also includes the $2.8 million spent to purchase 53 acres in the area of 8311 Kimmie St. SW, kitty-corner from Bush Middle School.
That area of Tumwater made sense because of the available and affordable land, and it's convenient to those who serve in the guard, he said.
"The traditional line used to be 'one weekend a month and two weeks in the summer,' but most folks are more involved than that," Cross said.
The readiness center will largely be used for training, but it will not involve live fire training and it will not have an indoor firing range, he said. The project calls for a 78,000-square-foot main building, plus two smaller vehicle storage buildings. The larger building will be home to classrooms, as well as simulators for training.
Once complete, which is expected in early 2021, the center will have a full-time staff of 20-25, while 300-400 in the Washington National Guard will use it. It also will have a 6,000-square-foot "assembly hall," or gym, Cross said.
The buildings will occupy about 10 acres, while the remaining land could be used for training, such as for land navigation exercises.
Meanwhile, the Olympia armory at Eastside Street and Legion Way was offered to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County, but they took a pass, Cross said.
"It's a big old building that has all of the issues of a big old building," he said, adding that it was built in 1939. He said the armory might be used by another guard unit or be sold.
Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, which serves the city of Puyallup, is expected to purchase the armory there, state Military Department spokeswoman Karina Shagren said.
As for the city of Tumwater, the city has received a site plan and building permit application for the project, permit manager Chris Carlson said. He is waiting for more documents from the state Military Department before the city issues a notice of application -- typically in the form of a legal advertisement published in the newspaper -- which would trigger a 14-day comment period.
Because federal funding is involved, the project has completed its environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act. Still, among the documents Carlson is waiting on before the city notice is issued is a tree report, a wetlands delineation and a gopher report, he said.
