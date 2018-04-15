What's that ship at the Port of Olympia?

The Dream, a former Washington state ferry previously named Evergreen State, will be moored at the Port of Olympia's marine terminal for up to two months, the port announced.
The 310-foot ship arrived at the port on Friday.
After its temporary moorage, the ship will be taken to Pensacola, Florida. There it will be used as an event center, including fine dining and vendor booths, according to a port news release.
The state sold the 63-year-old ferry for $300,000 to Jones Broadcasting LLC in March 2017. At the time, the plan was to use the ship as a ferry in the protected waters of the southern Carribean.
