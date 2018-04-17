One major tax deadline is here. Now, get ready for the next one

The deadline to file your federal income tax return is today (April 17), but don't breathe a sigh of relief for too long because Thurston County property taxes for the first half of the year are due at the end of the month.
This applies to someone who doesn't pay their property taxes as part of their mortgage. The deadline is April 30.
Here's how you can pay:
▪ Online at www.co.thurston.wa.us/treasurer/. You can by electronic check, or with a credit card, but the county charges a 2.35 percent fee for a major credit card and a flat feet of $3.95 for a Visa debit card.
▪ In person at the Thurston County Treasurer's Office, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1. There's also a drop box in the courthouse parking lot. The treasurer's office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The credit card fees apply for payments made in person.
▪ By mail to Thurston County Treasurer's Office, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1 Olympia, WA 98502. Payments made by mail must be postmarked by April 30.
Penalties and interest will be charged for those who do not make payment on time.
Comments