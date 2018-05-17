Wilson basketball coach Dave Alwert says he will resign after 10 seasons

Wilson High School boys basketball coach Dave Alwert, who led the Rams to seven state-playoff appearances in 10 seasons with the program, announced he will resign.
Alwert posted on Facebook on Wednesday night, and confirmed he will resign to The News Tribune on Thursday.
Wilson had not officially confirmed the resignation Thursday afternoon, but Alwert said he has spoken with administrators.
"Priorities changed and I need to take this year, and my kids are at the age where they need me in their life a lot more," Alwert said Thursday, noting he is open to returning to coaching in the future.
In his Facebook post, Alwert, who compiled a 188-65 record with the Rams, thanked the Wilson community for their support of the program during the past decade.
"Today, I made a tough decision," Alwert wrote. "I have decided to step back from coaching for the next year to focus on other priorities.
"I am proud to be a part of an amazing journey that has made Wilson H.S. one of the top programs in the state. I am especially proud of all of my Ram athletes, and how the city can now see them spread across the country playing the great game of basketball."
Alwert, who previously coached at Lakes and Sumner, and was a player at Mount Tahoma, was hired at Wilson ahead of the 2008-09 season. He has 248 career wins.
He ended the Rams' 10-year state playoffs drought in his second season, coaching Wilson to the 4A state semifinals. The Rams eventually took sixth.
In 2014, Alwert led the Rams to the 3A state semifinals, and a fifth-place trophy — Wilson's best finish in his 10 seasons as the program's coach.
The Rams haven't missed the state playoffs since 2013 under Alwert.
He coached the Rams to at least the state regionals seven times, and took them to the Tacoma Dome four times, including the past two seasons.
Wilson advanced to the 3A state quarterfinals in 2018, before losing to Rainier Beach and Timberline and leaving the Tacoma Dome without a trophy. The Rams finished with a 21-8 record.
Alwert coached Wilson to league titles in 2012 and 2014, and the Rams won a 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict title in 2015.
Alwert coached several major Division I recruits at Wilson, most recently in West Virginia commit Emmitt Matthews Jr., who is The News Tribune's reigning All-Area player of the year and a TNT and Associated Press all-state selection.
David Jenkins Jr., who helped lead South Dakota State to the NCAA Tournament in March as a freshman, was also one of Alwert's players and a former TNT All-Area selection.
Alwert also coached Xavier Cooper, a two-sport standout in high school who went played football at Washington State and is now a defensive end for the New York Jets.
Ivy Smith (Grambling State) and Alphonso Anderson (formerly Montana) also spent part of their high school careers with Alwert at Wilson.
Wilson's timeline for hiring Alwert's replacement was not known Thursday afternoon.
"I have complete trust that our administration will find someone to take good care of the boys, families and program," Alwert wrote.
