After years of planning and discussion, Port of Olympia commission approves new fuel dock

After years of planning and discussion, the Port of Olympia commission voted 2-1 Monday night to award a construction contract for a new fuel dock at Swantown Marina.
Preliminary work is expected to begin this month, followed by more visible activity in December, January and early February. The fuel dock is expected to be operational in March.
Commissioners Joe Downing and Bill McGregor voted for it, while Commissioner E.J. Zita voted against it. Her decision probably comes as no surprise because she voted against seeking bids for the project in the first place. And her concerns in June were similar to those shared Monday, questioning the project in the context of economics, the environment and as a community asset.
She shared some other concerns: more motorized boats near rowers and kayakers; the fuel dock’s high speed pump, which could produce a large spill if there’s a problem; and whether there aren’t better investments for the port, such as investing in an agricultural business center, which might employ more people than the fuel dock.
Zita also raised concerns about future fuel sales volumes and whether the dock will pay for itself. Port Finance Director Jeff Smith acknowledged Monday night that “sales volume is the primary business risk.”
“Are you going to buy 100 percent of your fuel from our dock?,” Zita asked of the audience, which was mostly boaters who voiced their support for it.
“There are still a lot of unanswered questions,” she said, “and if we make a decision to fund this right now, we are deciding on incomplete information.”
Commissioner Joe Downing countered her comments more optimistically, saying he was bullish on the rate of fuel sales. Other reasons to support it: 8,000 licensed boaters in Thurston County and other elected officials who have shown support for it.
A number of annual fuel sales scenarios were revisited Monday night and Downing pointed out they were conservative estimates that did not include visiting boaters, boats hauled here on trailers or commercial vessels, such as the tugs moored at the marine terminal.
“I’m cognizant of the fact that the price needs to be competitive and we need the fuel volume,” adding that those were, “pretty high hurdles.” But over time he sees growth in the business, he said.
Commissioner McGregor wanted to make sure the port wouldn’t encounter any surprises in the area west of the dock where the diesel and gasoline tanks will be buried.
“Every time we turn dirt we find surprises,” he said. “What surprises are we anticipating?”
None, Engineering Director Bill Helbig said during and after the meeting because the soils in the area have been tested. There is some contamination from legacy pollution that the port will remove, clean up and dispose of, he said.
“It is not an unknown,” Helbig said.
The cost of the project is about $3.1 million, which includes money already spent during planning. Sources of funding: port money, two state grants and a loan of up to $2.5 million from Thurston First Bank. The contract awarded to Anderson Environmental Contracting of Kelso, Washington was $2.1 million.
Right before the commission voted, Zita asked a question that was prompted by a member of the Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters. He spoke during public comment.
Zita’s question: Does Anderson Environmental offer an apprenticeship program to union laborers?
Anderson apparently is a non-union company, it was learned Monday night. Zita and others in the audience reacted with surprise.
McGregor emphasized that the port’s job is to respond to the “lowest responsible bidder.”
That disclosure also caused Downing to pause and comment before the vote.
“The carpenters union brings valid concerns,” he said, adding that it’s something the port should take up.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
