Port Commission hears opposition to military cargo in Olympia

The Port of Olympia has set a Sept. 19 meeting to specifically discuss military cargo, but that didn’t stop a number of people from voicing their opposition to that possibility during Monday’s commission meeting.
About 50 people attended the meeting to show their support for a new fuel dock at the port, but several also spoke out about military cargo during public comment.
Terry Zander of Olympia recalled the last time military cargo passed through the port in November 2007 and the ensuing confrontation between protesters and police.
“What I don’t like is the labeling of people who have a different point of view as protesters,” he said. “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with a different point of view. ... Aside from a rock being thrown, everything was non-violent, except for the police in riot gear.”
Commissioner Bill McGregor strongly disagreed.
“I respectfully disagree that it was only rocks,” he said in response, recalling garbage cans and Dumpsters that were pushed into the streets. “I saw more than just rocks.”
McGregor also took issue with comments made by former Olympia City Councilman T.J Johnson, who announced during a recent gathering on the topic that military shipments were coming to Olympia this month. McGregor called the comments inaccurate.
Bob Ziegler of Olympia urged the commission to accept shipments at the port that are sustainable. He also said that rumors are swirling that a military cargo ship is on its way to Olympia, and he also asked the commission to be more transparent in explaining what the situation is.
“If this is just a charade,” he said about the upcoming listening session on military cargo, “there will be even less support for the marine terminal.”
Mark Fleming of Olympia urged the commission not to accept military cargo.
“It’s a visceral issue with me,” he said. “I convinced myself to participate in the Vietnam War, and I urge you not to make the same mistake in 2016.”
Port of Olympia Executive Director Ed Galligan released a statement Tuesday about military cargo.
“To the best of the port staff’s knowledge, there are no shipments of military cargo scheduled to move through the Port of Olympia for the remainder of 2016 and beyond; however, port staff continues to have conversations with the military as with all other potential customers.”
The listening session on military cargo is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Capital Event Center, 6500 Tyee Drive SW, Tumwater.
