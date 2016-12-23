Olympia craft beer store closes over lapsed liquor license, owner says

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video Pause

4:06 What's your definition of politically independent?

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

1:04 It might be tiny, but for him it will be home

1:34 Holiday light show brightens up Hawks Prairie neighborhood

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

1:52 West Olympia restaurant replacing tipping with service charge

1:02 The new 222 Market artisan food hub in downtown Olympia

1:03 New Olympia artisan food market 222 Market holds grand opening