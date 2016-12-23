Olympia craft beer store closes over lapsed liquor license, owner says

Gravity Beer Market in Olympia has closed because its liquor license lapsed, according to a sign on the store’s door at 1001 Fourth Ave. E.
“We neglected to renew our business license,” says the sign, which notes the store is working on getting a license to start serving pints. “We can’t sell you delicious beer for a little bit while we straighten things out.”
Gravity Beer Market opened in 2007 and has become popular for its microbrew selection and growler fills. Store employee Scott Brummel took over ownership from Jeff and Roma Bert in 2015.
Brummel could not be reached for comment and no information is available on a possible reopening. The phone number for the store has been disconnected.
An employee at the neighboring Grand Vin Wine Merchants said she has been unable to reach Brummel and said the beer store has been closed for nearly three weeks.
