Port of Olympia approves lease and option agreement with prominent downtown developer

The Port of Olympia commission’s first action of the new year was to unanimously approve a ground lease and option agreement with prominent downtown developer Walker John.
But not before the three-member commission heard from about a dozen people on Monday who raised concerns about sea level rise and whether the proposed project would block an effort to restore Moxlie creek.
Port staff and the commission responded to a number of those concerns, and the commission ultimately approved the lease and option, citing the importance of urban density, the need for more urban housing and that it will transform land that had become best known for its perimeter fence.
Commissioner E.J. Zita added that approval “does not foreclose the option of Moxlie creek estuary restoration.”
The property is between State Avenue and Marine Drive, near East Bay. Developer John plans to bring a mixed-use development to the corner of State Avenue and Jefferson Street, including 87 market-rate rental units of which nine will be townhomes. Other elements include 8,400 square feet of ground floor commercial space and a water feature, with pedestrian path, that eventually could connect State Avenue with Marine Drive. The port also approved an option agreement with John, which allows him to explore development of the remaining property.
Before anything happens on the site, the port, working with the state Department of Ecology, will clean it up.
“I like the potential for this parcel,” said Commissioner Joe Downing about his decision to approve.
“Urban density is an important goal, the land has been industrial or ugly for any number of years and it’s pretty handsome income for the port,” he said.
Under the terms of the ground lease, which is 50 years with a 30-year option to extend, John will pay $1 per square foot, which increases 2 percent annually. He also will pay the port 3 percent of his tenants’ gross receipts, but that falls to 2.5 percent if he pursues an environmentally friendly design known as LEED. The ground lease covers about 64,000 square feet.
Commissioner Zita also mentioned the importance of urban density and housing, but she also told those that spoke Monday night that she had heard their environmental concerns, including sea level rise.
“I respect those concerns,” she said, adding that “sea level rise is a problem for the port.”
“The city of Olympia is taking the lead about sea level rise and we will continue to work with them and use their knowledge and work with their recommendations,” she said.
Mike Reid, the port’s senior manager of business development, added that questions about sea level rise and John’s project will be handled during the city’s building permit process.
As for Moxlie creek, which runs under city streets before it empties into East Bay, is “entirely contained” on city property except for about a foot of it on port property, Reid said.
Zita told the audience that in order for Moxlie Creek to be restored, “we need support from the city of Olympia for that to be a possibility.”
And that may be a challenge, according to Reid, who said the city “has not expressed the intent or interest to the port about daylighting efforts.”
“Daylighting” the creek would mean to dig up those streets and uncover it.
Among John’s previous projects downtown: The Cunningham building at Fourth Avenue and Adams Street Southeast; the Thurston First Bank Building at Franklin Street and Legion Way Southeast; the market-rate apartments and townhomes at 12th Avenue and Jefferson Street Southeast.
