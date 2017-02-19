Taylor Shellfish acquires oyster business on Willapa Bay

Taylor Shellfish has acquired an oyster business on Willapa Bay with a 35-year history, the Shelton-based company announced.
The purchase of Ekone Oyster Co. closed last week, but Taylor won’t officially take over operations until March 1.
As part of the deal, Taylor acquires Ekone’s property, equipment, nursery, processing facilities, smokehouse and 350-acres of tidelands on Willapa Bay.
Ekone, based in Bay Center, Washington, was founded in 1982 by Nick and Joanne Jambor. The business produces live in-shell and shucked oysters, as well as smoked fish and shellfish. It has about 50 employees.
The Jambors will continue to oversee the business and employees in the months ahead to ensure a smooth transition, according to a news release.
“The Ekone Oyster Co. operates an excellent business and its brand is well regarded for its quality products,” Taylor Chief Executive Bill Taylor said in a statement. “Its variety of smoked products are unique and have a strong following.”
