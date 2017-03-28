Port of Olympia fuel dock is 2 months behind schedule

The Port of Olympia commission drilled down on the port’s fuel dock on Monday, asking a series of questions about safe fuel pumping and the safety of non-motorized boaters in the area. They also learned that the dock, which was previously going to open in the spring, is now set to open in mid-June.
That’s according to Bill Helbig, the port’s engineering director, who updated the commission on the project during Monday’s commission meeting. After he was done, he handed off the presentation to Bruce Marshall, the port’s harbor director, who talked about how the fuel dock will be operated.
The fuel dock, which sits at the end of “A” dock at Swantown Marina, is nearly complete. The fuel tanks are buried in the ground west of the site and the old floats, which supported the dock, have been removed and replaced with concrete floats.
Helbig told the commission that the port was supposed to receive those floats from a Bellingham company in December. But after a cold spell hit Whatcom County in December, January and February, manufacturing was delayed because concrete companies in the area shut down, he said.
Helbig said it will probably be about mid-June before the $3.2 million project is complete.
Harbor director Marshall followed him, pointing out various features of the fuel dock. Among them: it will have two shut off valves, the system will automatically shut down if there’s a breech in a fuel tank or line, and it will be monitored around the clock by video. It also has 220 feet of dock space, so that six to eight boats can tie up at one time and won’t have to jockey around to get in, he said.
Commissioner E.J. Zita explained that the fuel dock will have four pumps, including a high-speed pump, and 1.5 employees. That likely means one full-time person and one part-time person will work as fuel attendants.
Who will do all the pumping? Zita asked.
Marshall explained that the fuel attendants won’t be pumping the fuel at all — boat owners will do that.
The fuel attendants will “get the pumps ready, hand the hoses to them, educate them on safe fueling procedures and make sure they are doing everything right and then turn on the pumps,” he said.
In light of that, Zita raised concerns about the high-speed pump, which apparently will be able to pump 100-some gallons of fuel per minute.
Engineering director Helbig said the high-speed pump is reserved for commercial vessels, such as tugboats, which typically are staffed with someone who can oversee the fueling process. The high-speed pump also locks in place and will come with a “deadman’s switch,” meaning the switch has to be depressed to work. Someone can’t start the high-speed pump and walk away, but will have to stand there to watch it, he said.
“It’s actually better observation and control than the recreational boat fueling process,” he said.
Marshall also responded to an audience member question about how the port will respond to potential spills.
Spill containment equipment will be stored at the dock, such as absorbent pads and fuel vent covers. They also don’t want boat owners to “top off” their tanks, he said.
Zita also raised concerns about how increased motorized boats will interact with those using row boats and kayaks.
The port is allowing Olympia Area Rowing, which operates near the boat launch, to launch from the north side of the breakwater dock, rather than in the potentially crowded boat launch area, Marshall said.
That’s just the start, Executive Director Ed Galligan said. He added the port continues to talk to the rowing group about potential solutions. Galligan said the port is concerned about students learning boating in the area.
“We’re very cognizant of the students down in that area,” he said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
