A new home and mission for the Tuned In Academy

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:31 Tuned In Academy hits the right note with new expanded studio Pause 0:57 Food Truck Lobby Day serves hundreds at the Capitol on Thursday 1:06 Mesmerizing weather images are Kitsap man's poetry 0:59 Scene of Seattle police shooting 1:55 Citizen scientists look up to protect birds from cell tower 1:24 Seahawks may find UWs Budda Baker a good fit 2:05 State Workers Stage Walkout for Better Contract 0:22 The Art of the Double Play 2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine 1:40 Picking the 2017 NFL draft with a Tacoma bent Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Tuned In Academy Director Sean-David McGoran is excited about his nonprofit's greatly expanded studio setting at their new Olympia location at 202 Phoenix St. NE. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com