American Cruise Lines to call on Olympia, port says

The Port of Olympia announced Wednesday that American Cruise Lines, a company known for its cruises on the Columbia and Mississippi rivers, will make Olympia a port of call for the American Constellation, a 175-passenger ship.
The ship is expected to make five overnight stops as part of an 11-day Grand Puget Sound tour itinerary, according to the port. The ship will berth at the Port Plaza dock between September and November 2018.
Wednesday’s announcement is the culmination of a three-year planning process, according to the port. In addition to the port, the city of Olympia, Thurston EDC, Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater Visitor & Convention Bureau, Thurston Chamber of Commerce and the Olympia Downtown Association also were involved in bringing the cruise line to Olympia.
The same group will be involved in shaping tour itineraries for each of the 24-hour to 36-hour visits, according to the port.
“Guests will have an opportunity to visit destinations throughout Thurston County shop at local venues and, hopefully, recommend their favorite spaces and places to their friends and families,” port Executive Director Ed Galligan said in a statement.
Check back for updates to this story.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments