Order online. Drive to store. Wait for food to come to you.

Ever sat in your car at a grocery store and wished the food came to you? Well, you’re in luck.
That’s because starting Wednesday (June 21), the Lacey Fred Meyer will roll out its “ClickList” program, which allows shoppers, through its website, to order food and general merchandise online. After that, all you have to do is drive to a designated parking area, call the number on the sign and an employee will bring your order to you, as well as double-check it.
In all, there are nine parking stalls for the service at the Lacey store, said ClickList Manager Brad Sleeuwenhoek. The service was introduced to the region at a Fred Meyer on Puyallup’s South Hill in August and has proven to be popular with senior citizens, the disabled, or anyone who wanted to avoid winter weather.
Shoppers who use the service are in and out of the store parking lot in three to five minutes, he said.
“I jumped at the chance to manage it,” said Brad, who previously worked as a deli assistant for Fred Meyer. Brad has a special needs child and said he knows well the experience of being a parent in a store when a child decides to have a meltdown.
He also recently had surgery and would have used the service had it been available, he said.
Brad said the service is offered at 11 Fred Meyer stores, including Lacey, South Hill, two in the Federal Way area and Kent. It’s coming to the Tumwater Fred Meyer in the next couple of months, and to a downtown Puyallup store before the holidays.
The first three orders are free and $5 after that, he said. Same-day orders are fulfilled within a four-hour window.
Brad gave the following example: Order online before attending church and the order will be ready once church services are complete. Or, order before the work day is over and the order will be ready after work.
Fred Meyer’s ClickList is the latest in delivery-related services for grocery stores. Safeway delivers groceries to your door, while Stormans Inc. in Olympia, which operates the Ralph’s and Bayview Thriftway stores, has offered a similar service for the past decade, said co-owner Kevin Stormans.
“It was just another service to provide for someone who was interested,” he said.
Customers can order online through its site, then pick up their order at the Ralph’s drive through on State Avenue.
“We have people who are loyal online shoppers,” he said.
And it’s not just grocery stores. There also are a growing number of food-delivery services, such as UberEats or home-grown Puget Sound 2 Go.
Customers can purchase alcohol through the Fred Meyer site, but not tobacco, said Brad. Identification will be checked, he said.
ClickList does not accept EBT (food stamps) or WIC, the women, infant and children’s nutrition program offered through the state.
ClickList is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments