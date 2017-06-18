All grown up: Olympia Coffee set to expand to Seattle, Tacoma

Olympia Coffee Roasting Co., which operates three cafes in Olympia, is set to open new cafes in West Seattle and Tacoma this fall.
The West Seattle location at 3810 California Ave. SW is expected to open in September or October, while the Tacoma location is set for November, owner Oliver Stormshak said Sunday.
The Tacoma location will open in the city’s Proctor neighborhood at 2601 N. Proctor St., the site of a former Radio Shack.
“It’s awesome to be reinvesting in my hometown,” said Stormshak, a Tacoma native.
Olympia Coffee will share the Tacoma location with Lapis Tacoma, which will open a handmade jewelry store, he said. Lapis Tacoma is owned by the team behind gifts store Compass Rose and toy store Captain Little in downtown Olympia. Compass Rose also has a location in Tacoma.
The Tacoma cafe will serve espresso, pour-over-coffees, espresso milkshakes, affogatos and the “nitro coffee float,” according to a news release.
The business also will roast coffee on site and serve French pastries.
Stormshak said he expects Lapis Tacoma to open in the Proctor location in the next couple of months.
