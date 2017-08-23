This fitness center in Lacey has suddenly closed

Lacey Ultimate Fitness Center suddenly closed last Friday after seven years of business, according to information posted on the door of the center and a gym owner working with the existing members.
Owner Gary Briggs could not be reached on Tuesday.
But in a notice posted on the door of the business near the Lacey post office on Lacey Boulevard, Briggs explained why he had to close his operation and also included detailed information about how “all active memberships” have been transferred to Thrive Community Fitness on College Street in Lacey.
“To be honest, this has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever made,” the notification reads. “I literally have no choice due to increased costs, increased competition and our former billing company’s lack of integrity a year ago, causing a significant reduction in income.”
Although specific competition wasn’t named, Planet Fitness, a gym offering low-cost memberships, opened on Sleater Kinney Road in Lacey in 2016.
Briggs said he came to this realization: He could either sell the business, chain the doors without taking care of members, or take care of members by transferring their membership to a comparable facility.
“I wish things were different, but this is where we are. I am confident that everything is going to be good for you. I also have confidence in Paul MacLurg and his staff at Thrive to make the transition as smooth as possible for every one of you,” the notification reads.
MacLurg, the owner of Thrive, confirmed Tuesday that Lacey Ultimate Fitness Center members have been transferred to Thrive. He said that took effect Friday.
He said most of the Lacey Ultimate Fitness Center customers are coming and continuing their memberships at Thrive. If a member decides that Thrive is too far away, they are letting the member cancel, he said.
Those members also are being billed according to their former contracts, he added.
Lacey Ultimate Fitness members have posed a range of questions or comments following the transition, MacLurg said.
Some have said: “They can’t do that, can they?” in reference to the closure, or they are grateful their membership was transferred, he said.
“We will take care of their memberships,” MacLurg said.
The future of the Lacey Ultimate Fitness Center site was not clear Tuesday. A representative of the property management company could not be reached.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
